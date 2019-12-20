North America Welding Robotics Market Review 2015-2019 & Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America welding robotics market is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2026 in terms of robot hardware, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 7.31%. The annual shipment is expected to advance to 65.68 thousand units by 2026.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



Highlighted with 41 tables and 43 figures, this 126-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America welding robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Rectilinear Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

< 50 Kg Payload

50-150 Kg Payload

>150 Kg Payload

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Spot Welding

Arc Welding

Laser Welding

Plasma Welding

Others

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive and Transportation

Electricals and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America welding robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A.

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

