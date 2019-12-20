Telo Genomics announces Multiple Myeloma collaboration with Mayo Clinic

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”), is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to conduct clinical studies to evaluate and validate the utility of the Company’s proprietary telomere analytics as a prognostic solution for Multiple Myeloma.



The collaboration studies will be led by Dr. Shaji Kumar, MD, and were designed to include two retrospective phases with the potential of a third prospective phase. For each phase, TELO’s analytics will be employed to: 1) predict the progression of multiple myeloma precursors to full stage multiple myeloma, and 2) predict patient responses to first-line therapy at the point of diagnosis.

Multiple Myeloma (“MM”) is a highly challenging blood cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell with an annual incidence rate of approximately 32,000 newly diagnosed cases in North America and approximately 40,000 newly diagnosed cases in Europe. MM is currently incurable but patients may go into remission with treatment. MM is preceded by an asymptomatic expansion of plasma cells, recognized as monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (“MGUS”) or smoldering MM (“SMM”). Patients with MGUS or SMM are generally not treated but monitored regularly to capture the onset of full stage MM if the patient progresses. Once patients are diagnosed with full stage MM they may be treated with several available treatment regimens; however, it is estimated that 20% of the patients will relapse on first line treatment within 12-15 months. Predicting patient progression from MGUS or SMM to full stage myeloma, and predicting patient response to first line therapy remain critical unmet needs in the clinic.

“Telo Genomics technology has shown promising results in several academic studies focused on blood cancers including Multiple Myeloma,” commented Dr. Kenneth Anderson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and member of TELO’s Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board.

Phase 1 of the studies is expected to be launched within the first quarter of 2020.

“We are excited to work with Dr. Kumar," said Sherif Louis, CEO of Telo Genomics. “TELO’s board of directors has identified Multiple Myeloma as a priority initiative for the Company’s clinical programs, these studies are foundational to advance TELO-MM tests towards commercialization.”

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics (TELO) is a world leader in the quantitative analysis of telomeres, with a particular focus on liquid biopsy diagnostics and prognostics. Its proprietary platform technology has the potential to be a powerful healthcare tool to improve the diagnosis and treatment of several cancers and neurological diseases. TELO employs a proprietary software platform, TeloView®, to precisely quantify specific features of patient’s telomeres in three dimensions. This technology has been successful in detecting early disease, determining the aggressiveness and progression of disease and providing powerful insights to guide therapy and treatment protocols, all of which should contribute to improved clinical outcomes for patients. TELO benefits from over 20 years of foundational and translational academic research conducted by the Company’s founder providing a wealth of more than 150 peer reviewed publications, 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients and 20 different cancers and Alzheimer’s disease.

