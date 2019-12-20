Cority Announces 20th Annual Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality Management Conference

400+ environmental, health, safety, and quality practitioners, industry experts, and thought leaders to attend Cority Connect 2020, the largest global event for EHSQ management best practice sharing, training, and networking

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success, today announced its annual user group conference, Cority Connect 2020, will be held from February 10-13 at the Sheraton Grand in Nashville, Tennessee. The 20th edition of the premier industry knowledge-sharing event will bring together the largest global community of EHSQ practitioners, industry luminaries, partners, and Cority experts for inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops, and real-world insights to elevate program performance.

With over 55 expert-led sessions across five educational tracks, attendees will have the opportunity to gain practical takeaways from EHSQ leaders and customers who are leveraging the Cority unified true SaaS platform to strengthen safety culture, minimize environmental impact, drive operational excellence, eliminate risk across the enterprise, and achieve digital transformation at scale.

Confirmed sponsors include Platinum sponsor Arcadis, Gold sponsors Enhesa, ERM, Frostbyte Consulting, and RegScan, Expert Lounge sponsor Trinity Consultants, and Exhibitor sponsors Amplivox, ehsAI, Jacobs, JSA Services, ODG by MCG, Specialty Technical Publishers, and Verisk 3E.

“Now in its 20th year, Cority Connect is where industry leaders come together to foster community, share successes, and learn new strategies to continuously improve business outcomes,” said Mark Wallace, CEO, Cority. “Attendees will come away with techniques to propel their programs forward and get a glimpse of EHSQ 4.0 technologies driving the next era of innovation.”

Keynote presentations include:

Bill Pennington, Senior Analyst, Verdantix

Pennington will outline how cloud-based EHSQ management systems can be a catalyst for digital transformation and continuous innovation, share best practices for integrating technologies such as industrial wearables, connected worker devices, and predictive analytics into EHSQ programs, and discuss the role of the EHSQ professional in the future.

Dr. Sara Pasqualoni, Medical Director, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Dr. Pasqualoni will share how Los Alamos National Laboratory achieved operational excellence and improved safety culture through the digital transformation of the organization’s occupational health and safety programs.

Paul Moss, Vice President, Global EHS, Travel and Security, Siemens Healthineers

Moss will share Siemens Healthineers’ journey to a global Cority rollout and key business outcomes realized.

Featured customer speakers from the following organizations will share best practices, lessons learned, and actionable advice from their program successes:

Adient

Airbus

Bausch

Con Edison

Northrop Grumman

Nova Chemicals

PPG

Seattle City Light

Sobeys

Suncor

Toyota

UCOR

Other Cority Connect 2020 program highlights include:

Expert Lounge

The Expert Lounge, sponsored by Trinity Consultants, is a go-to hub for attendees to connect with Cority experts for one-on-one support, technical training, and best practice sharing.

Interactive Workshops

These hands-on training sessions will provide users with practical knowledge to leverage the Cority platform in new ways, learn about the latest product enhancements and innovations, and discover how to streamline and optimize existing workflows.

EHSQ Excellence Awards

Each year, Cority recognizes top organizations for their leadership, innovation, and best-in-class program results.



To learn more about Cority Connect 2020 and register, visit www.corityconnect.com



About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of over 350 experts serves more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

