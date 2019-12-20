Alector Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.



The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology and ranked on an annual basis. All securities in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select Market and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements, among other criteria.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (SM) Fund. In addition, options based on the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund trade on various exchanges. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit www.nasdaq.com .

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com .

