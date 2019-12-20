Gulf Resources, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Independent Director and Audit Committee Requirements

/EIN News/ -- SHANDONG, China, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China, today announced that on December 19, 2019, it received a letter from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") notifying the Company that, as a result of the election of Mr. Shengwei Ma to the Company’s Board of Directors on December 18, 2019, and appointment to the audit committee of the Company as detailed in the Company’s Proxy Statement dated November 1, 2019, the Company has regained compliance with the independent director and audit committee requirements for continued listing on The NASDAQ Global Select Market as set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rules 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2). With Mr. Ma's election to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director and appointment to the audit committee of the Company, the Company's Board of Directors is again comprised of a majority of independent directors and the Company’s audit committee is again comprised of three independent directors.



Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”). The company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

