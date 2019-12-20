Identiv Launches Cirrus, Industry’s Most Reliable Cloud-Based Access Control as a Service Solution Built on the Hirsch Velocity Platform

Hirsch Velocity Cirrus ACaaS Solution Gives Customers Access to Feature-Rich, High-Availability, Infinitely-Scalability, and Cybersecurity Technology

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the launch of Hirsch Velocity Cirrus, the industry’s most reliable cloud-based Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) solution, built on the award-winning, world-leading Hirsch physical access control system (PACS) platform.



Hirsch Velocity Cirrus allows users to control, manage, maintain, and update their Hirsch access control systems via a fast, simple-to-navigate web user interface. Dealers can now deploy ACaaS services with the full range of advanced Hirsch Velocity and Mx Controller -enabled features. Customers can choose core features for basic access or advanced features, including government-grade, secure connectivity between hardware and server, full Mx Controller support, alarm and event viewer, enrollment manager, customizable reports and threat levels, employee/person-escort and two-person rules, and anti-passback and timed anti-passback.

“By providing Velocity services from the cloud, users no longer need to manage local software or server hardware,” said Mark Allen, Identiv GM, Premises. “Updates occur automatically and invisibly. They’re always on the latest, most secure, and most feature-complete version of Velocity. With low upfront costs and much lower maintenance costs than other on-premises access control servers, Cirrus provide enterprise PACS functionality at a tremendous value.”

Cirrus allows customers to manage their systems through any web browser, removing the need to support a thick client, and eliminating time-consuming client-server synchronization, allowing instantaneous deployment of new features to the Hirsch PACS solution.

Velocity Cirrus offers cloud-based benefits, like high-availability, infinite-scalability, and cybersecurity technology, making access to Velocity extremely powerful. From a dealer perspective, Cirrus is the best of both worlds. Dealers retain their valued customer relationships while delivering low-cost-of-entry, recurring-revenue-based access control solutions. As customers add features and enhancements, dealers play a key role to administer system expansions, feature additions, and upgrades, providing further revenue opportunities.

“Velocity Cirrus provides an optimal solution for both customers and dealers, with lower upfront costs, lower maintenance, portability, and the future-proof assurance that you’re always on the latest version, with the most up-to-date security and feature sets,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Our Velocity platform is trusted by a wide range of U.S. government agencies, international governments, banks, hospitals, airports, schools, and companies worldwide. Now this capability is available to the smallest businesses and up to the largest global enterprises on a low-cost ACaaS basis that’s economical and infinitely scalable. Combined with our already renowned, award-winning Hirsch PACS solution, customers and dealers now have the best of everything: a true 21st-century user experience built on infrastructure that incorporates decades of experience in the world’s most demanding security environments.”

With almost 40 years of physical security experience, Identiv’s government-grade physical access PACS solutions are robust, extremely reliable, and feature-rich. While designed and developed with the most secure facilities in mind, they’re priced to install anywhere that needs a complete, secure, easy-to-install-and-maintain system. Government certifications, including FICAM, are available for any installation. To learn more about Hirsch Velocity Cirrus, visit identiv.com/cirrus , call +1 888.809.8880, or contact sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.