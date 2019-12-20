Teradyne & Enflame Collaborate to Ensure Thorough Testing of AI Devices for Data Center Training

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass. and SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leader in semiconductor automated test solutions, and Enflame Technology today announced that Enflame’s Deep Thinking Unit (DTU), designed to accelerate deep learning deployment for data center training, is supported by Teradyne’s UltraFLEX test system.



Enflame’s DTU is based on a reconfigurable architecture that is optimized for the high performance computing and power efficiency required for deployment in major machine learning frameworks. In order to test this new architecture, Enflame needed a test system that can handle very high current – greater than 300A at low voltage device power. UltraFLEX provides the required current with high accuracy and stability that Enflame needs, along with the current profiling software and measurement resolution needed for engineers to dynamically observe current during device testing.

The integration of multiple advanced IP blocks within Enflame’s DTU demands a device bring-up software toolset that is highly flexible, designer-friendly and fully integrated into the tester software environment. UltraFLEX’s Protocol Aware meets all of the requirements and significantly helped Enflame to accelerate the debug schedule. Teradyne’s award-winning IG-XL Software enables Enflame to collaborate and modularize test program development, reducing program development and debugging time.

“Teradyne’s UltraFLEX has played a critical role in our first AI training product launch,” said Bob Deng, Senior Design Engineering Director, Enflame. “Thanks to Teradyne and the UltraFLEX platform, we were able to significantly accelerate our test and debug schedule and meet our quality commitments. Best-In-Class test quality is very important to our success and we are pleased with the powerful test solution Teradyne provides.”

“The market for AI chips is very competitive and time sensitive,” said Regan Mills, Vice President of SOC Marketing at Teradyne. “The design complexity and device power requirements make device bring-up and volume production a significant challenge. For AI startup companies like Enflame, achieving the fastest time to market with best quality is crucial and with the UltraFLEX our customers can reliably meet device capability and schedule requirements. Teradyne’s partnership with Enflame is another example of Teradyne’s success in providing the technical capability and support required to help ensure emerging AI IC developers bring a quality device to market quickly.”

To learn more about the UltraFLEX test system, visit https://www.teradyne.com/products/test-solutions/semiconductor-test/ultraflex .

About Enflame

Enflame Tech focuses on AI cloud computing platform and is committed to providing AI industry with popular infrastructure solutions, offering high performance, energy-efficiency, programmable AI training and inference products with proprietary intellectual property rights. Its innovative structure, connectivity solutions and distributed computing and programming platform can be widely used in cloud data centers, supercomputing centers, the Internet, and numerous AI scenarios in finance services, insurance, healthcare and transportation.

Enflame Tech works closely with several international standards organizations. According to the principle of open source, it is committed to promoting AI industry together with industry partners.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and today employs 5,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Blanchard

Investor Relations, Teradyne

978.370.2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.