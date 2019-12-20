Kenna Security Selected as 2020 SC Media Industry Innovator

SC Media recognizes Kenna Security as a leader in the Security Infrastructure category

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, announced that it has been recognized as an Industry Innovator in the Security Infrastructure category as part of the 2020 SC Media Reboot special coverage. Innovators are recognized for showcasing outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry. This is the second consecutive year Kenna has been recognized as an Industry Innovator by SC Media.



“Kenna’s vulnerability management technology transforms the way companies address risk in a fundamental way,” said Ed Bellis, CTO of Kenna Security. “We’re helping security teams manage problems that previously seemed insurmountable, and this award recognizes our leadership in helping organizations adopt a more effective and modern vulnerability management strategy.”

The Kenna Security Platform uses a comprehensive data set of external threat activity and internal asset data to help companies organize and prioritize vulnerabilities according to those that pose the most risk to the organization. As a risk-based vulnerability management system, it gives companies the ability to focus attention on the small subset of vulnerabilities that attackers are most likely to use.

In its review of the Kenna Security platform, SC Media writes that the company “has identified an industry-wide problem: massive volumes of data that overwhelms security teams and makes them inefficient and frustrated. The Kenna Platform can process this level of data, analyze it and provide actionable suggestions for remediation.”

Kenna has garnered significant accolades throughout 2019, including inclusion in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 , and ranking in the top 10 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies . Furthering its growth, the company secured a $48 million, Series D funding round earlier this year.

"Today’s cyber threat landscape is constantly shifting and keeping up can be a challenge for any organization without proper defenses," said Illena Armstrong, VP of editorial at SC Media. “Kenna Security and our other Industry Innovators serve as shining examples of cyber companies that have remained dynamic and inventive while providing customers with robust tools, actionable intelligence and attentive service."

As part of its annual, end-of-the-year Reboot special coverage, the SC Lab’s team selects new and innovative products and vendors that stand out for their strength, creativity and strategic placement in the market. Reboot looks back at the most compelling insights in the last year, while simultaneously looking ahead. The Innovators ebook also includes a "Hall of Fame," showcasing companies that have been selected as innovators for three years running.

To view the 2020 SC Media Innovators and Hall of Fame ebook, please visit SC Media’s website .

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

