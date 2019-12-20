Data Facts Announces Encompass VOA Integration

The nationwide provider of lending data solutions has announced its Verification of Asset products can now be fully integrated with Ellie Mae's Encompass LOS platform.

“We’re delighted to have the capability to deliver this data to lenders through Encompass for better workflow efficiencies,” says Jackie Drziak, VP of Industry & Compliance Solutions at Data Facts.

Data Facts’ VOA solutions enable borrowers to give permission to access financial data instantly, resulting in a simple, cost-effective, and secure picture of the applicant. With the click of a button, borrowers can now grant lenders access to:

Checking Accounts

Savings Accounts

Certificates of Deposit

Money Markets

Stocks

Mutual Funds

Retirement Accounts

“This new technology is really becoming a win-win for borrowers and lenders,” says Drziak, “No longer will lenders have to chase down hard-copy bank statements. And with the Encompass integration, they now have the freedom to stay within the confines of their own trusted LOS.”

For a growing percentage of lenders across the country, Encompass is what they depend on for loan origination. The platform has industry-leading technology that impacts more than 40% of all residential lending transactions in the United States.

Data Facts’ VOA solutions are also approved for Day 1 Certainty through Fannie Mae’s DU program, so lenders can enjoy greater efficiencies, as well as freedom from reps and warranties.

For 30 years, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to Mortgage Lending professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending decisions. Data Facts sets the industry standard by cultivating strong client relationships, providing accurate and thorough information, investing in innovative technology, and adhering to strict standards of industry compliance and regulations.

Data Facts sustains a SOC 2 certification, are actively involved with various MBA chapters, and require all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business.

