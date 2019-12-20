HealthEC Announces Hiring of Dr. Jenifer Leaf Jaeger as Senior Medical Director

Experienced healthcare executive to support corporate strategy, business development and client programs

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, today announced that Jenifer Leaf Jaeger, MD, MPH, has joined the company as Senior Medical Director.

As a member of the executive team, Dr. Jaeger will help coordinate corporate strategy, support business development, and help clients deliver on population health management and value-based care programs.

“Along with her population health management experience, Jenifer’s comprehensive medical, public health and consulting background align perfectly with our business model and we are excited to welcome her to HealthEC,” said Arthur Kapoor, President and CEO of HealthEC. “Her healthcare expertise, in combination with our population health management platform, will provide unparalleled insights on improving costs, patient care and health outcomes for clients across the healthcare landscape.”

Dr. Jaeger most recently served at the Boston Public Health Commission as both Director, Population Health and Director, Infectious Disease Bureau. She has previously held executive-level and advisory positions at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as academic positions at Harvard Medical School, Boston University School of Medicine, and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“As the healthcare industry transitions to population health management and value-based care, it is vital to have proven leaders like Jenifer on staff who understand the intersection of healthcare policy, medicine and data analytics, and can translate that knowledge into actionable insights for healthcare organizations,” said Kapoor.

Dr. Jaeger earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and later returned to the university for both a master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences and her medical degree. She also holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

