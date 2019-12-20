Midwest Barrel Co. Is Now The Exclusive Dealer of Once-Used Willett Barrels

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Barrel Co. today announced its latest partnership with Willett Distillery, the well-known makers of Kentucky Bourbon and Kentucky Rye Whiskey. This exclusive agreement makes Midwest Barrel Co. the sole source for ultra-premium Willett barrels ready to age any beverage of your choice.

Ben Loseke, CEO of Midwest Barrel Co. says, "We are excited to extend our relationship with Willett Distillery as they have consistently delivered a barrel quality synonymous with the Midwest Barrel Co. brand - leak-free, extremely fast shipping and top-notch customer service. This partnership reflects our midwestern family values and represents our mission to create great beverages and sustainable practices for our environment by keeping the life cycle of the barrel going."

Midwest Barrel Co. knows the key to a successful barrel-aging program and award-winning craft beer starts with the highest quality, premium-grade whiskey and wine barrels. Willett Bourbon and Willett Rye barrels have been a staple for Midwest Barrel Co.’s craft brewery clients for some time. They are proud Willett Distillery has entrusted them with the large volume of barrels they release each year. This partnership will create more efficient deliveries to the end user and significant cost savings.

Available year-round, these once-used Willett brand barrels will continue to be backed by the MWBC Leak Free guarantee. Domestic and international shipping, as well as, volume discounts available.

About Midwest Barrel Co.

As the premier barrel broker for domestic and international client partners, Midwest Barrel Co. guarantees the finest quality fresh-dumped, once-used bourbon and wine barrels with fast, personalized service. A trusted resource, they provide domestic and craft breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries with an affordable, quick and high-touch customer service experience.

On a mission to give back, Midwest Barrel Co. has joined a worldwide movement with The Arbor Day Foundation to improve water and air quality, slow climate change, and reduce poverty by planting trees. To do their part and help move us towards a more sustainable planet, Midwest Barrel Co. donates one tree to be replanted for every barrel you buy.

