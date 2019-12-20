Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Honors Four Electrified Powertrains for Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WardsAuto has announced the winners of its annual Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems awards, and for the first time in 11 years, three inline 6-cyl. engines appear on the list, while four electrified powertrains make the cut for the third consecutive year.



This is the inaugural year of the renamed competition that since 1995 has been recognizing groundbreaking engineering as demonstrated in new powertrains available in reasonably affordable vehicles in the U.S. market.

“The auto industry is making tremendous strides by continuing to develop innovative internal-combustion engines while simultaneously investing in hybrids, battery-electrics, 48V mild hybrids and hydrogen-powered fuel cells,” says Wards Senior Content Director Drew Winter.

The 2020 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners in alphabetical order by automaker:

BMW 3.0L DOHC Turbocharged I-6 (BMW M340i)

Daimler 3.0L DOHC 48V Turbo I-6 (Mercedes-Benz GLE450)

FCA 3.6L DOHC 48V eTorque V-6 (Ram 1500)

Ford 2.3L DOHC High Performance Turbo 4-Cyl. (Mustang)

GM 3.0L DOHC TurboDiesel I-6 (GMC Sierra)

GM 6.2L OHV V-8 (Chevrolet Corvette Stingray)

Honda 2.0L DOHC Atkinson i-VTEC 4-Cyl./HEV (Accord Hybrid)

Hyundai 150-kW Propulsion System (Kona EV)

Hyundai 1.6L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cyl. (Sonata)

Nissan 2.0L DOHC VC-Turbo 4-Cyl. (Altima)

This year’s list of winners reflects an industry that is trying to do it all with heart-pounding fire breathers, capable pickups that don’t need V-8s, family cars that don’t need V-6s and a battery-electric CUV that is fun to drive.

Wards editors chose the winners after evaluating 26 all-new of significantly improved engines and electric propulsion systems during everyday driving in metro Detroit in October and November. The field of nominees includes last year’s 10 honorees. This year’s repeat winners are the BMW 3.0L Turbo I-6, FCA Ram 1500 eTorque, Honda Accord Hybrid, Hyundai Kona EV and the Nissan Altima’s VC-Turbo 4-cyl. To be eligible this year, vehicles must have a base price no higher than $65,000.

Editors score each powertrain based on horsepower, torque, comparative specs, NVH management, observed fuel economy and the application of new technology.

The winning automakers will be honored Jan. 16 at a luncheon during the all-new WardsAuto Engine & Propulsion Summit in Detroit, which will feature morning roundtables from Wards analysts, leading suppliers and winning automakers.

Profiles of the winning engines, videos and additional information about the 2020 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems can be found on WardsAuto.com.

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive insights and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. WardsAuto provides a premium suite of customizable data reporting tools, digital newsletters and magazines, as well as a variety of events including the WardsAuto Engine & Propulsion Summit, the WardsAuto Interiors Conference, the WardsAuto User Experience Conference, as well as the Wards Intelligence Outlook and Focus Conferences. Subscribe to WardsAuto and attend its events by visiting WardsAuto.com.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexa Madden

Marketing & Events Manager

WardsAuto

248 799 2648

alexa.madden@informa.com

Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.