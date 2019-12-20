Minister Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations
Name and Address for Press Release
Funding for 2019
1
A Dog's Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny
€7,000
2
Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo
€10,000
3
An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare
€4,000
4
Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly
€1,000
5
Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry
€7,000
6
Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow
€32,000
7
Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford
€6,000
8
Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town
€25,000
9
Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O'Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow
€2,000
10
Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare
€2,000
11
Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare
€10,000
12
Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary
€6,000
13
Cats' Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18
€10,000
14
Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan
€27,000
15
Chipper's Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford
€2,000
16
Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare
€1,000
17
Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
€5,000
18
Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork
€9,000
19
Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork
€7,000
20
Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork
€15,000
21
Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork
€32,000
22
Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork.
€100,000
23
Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick
€2,000
24
Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford
€12,000
25
Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11
€16,000
26
Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath
€14,000
27
Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth
€20,000
28
DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
€485,000
29
Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth
€12,000
30
Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon
€10,000
31
Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway
€4,000
32
Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin
€5,000
33
Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway
€7,500
34
Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath
€7,000
35
Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway
€5,500
36
Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway
€5,000
37
Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway
€40,000
38
Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
€2,000
39
Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork
€2,000
40
Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin.
€5,000
41
Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford
€75,000
42
Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois.
€5,000
43
Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny
€2,000
44
Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly.
€9,000
45
Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow
€75,000
46
Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath
€2,000
47
ISPCA National Animal Cetre, Longford
€485,000
48
ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal
€2,000
49
ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre,Mallow, Cork
€30,000
50
Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry
€12,000
51
Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA, Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare
€25,000
52
Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City
€15,000
53
Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan
€5,000
54
Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry
€5,000
55
Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare
€17,000
56
Last Hope Animal Charity, Navan, Co Meath
€10,000
57
Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31
€17,000
58
Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick
€63,000
59
Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick
€9,000
60
Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford
€15,000
61
Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo
€3,000
62
Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford.
€1,000
63
Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth
€23,000
64
MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway
€12,000
65
Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo
€5,000
66
Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
€14,000
67
Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath
€5,000
68
Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan
€26,000
69
Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork
€8,000
70
My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare
€19,000
71
New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford
€14,000
72
North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9
€25,000
73
North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo
€5,000
74
North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo
€60,000
75
North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford
€21,000
76
Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly
€21,000
77
Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port, Co Limerick.
€2,000
78
Pauline's Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork
€23,000
79
PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary
€45,000
80
Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo
€3,000
81
Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway
€12,000
82
Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork
€5,000
83
Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway
€1,000
84
Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon
€20,000
85
Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary
€18,000
86
The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath
€2,000
87
Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork
€13,000
88
Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo
€14,000
89
Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford
€15,000
90
Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare
€14,000
91
St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8
€15,000
92
The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7
€17,000
93
The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork
€155,000
94
The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary
€1,000
95
The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8
€220,000
96
Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
€8,000
97
TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal
€1,000
98
TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon
€3,000
99
TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
€2,000
100
Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal
€10,000
101
Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford
€17,000
102
Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
€32,000
103
West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd, Clonakility, Co. Cork
€17,000
104
Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
€12,000
105
Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford
€45,000
106
Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow
€50,000
€2,906,000
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.