Minister Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations

Name and Address for Press Release Funding for 2019 1 A Dog's Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny €7,000 2 Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo €10,000 3 An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare €4,000 4 Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly €1,000 5 Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry €7,000 6 Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow €32,000 7 Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford €6,000 8 Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town €25,000 9 Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O'Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow €2,000 10 Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare €2,000 11 Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare €10,000 12 Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary €6,000 13 Cats' Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 €10,000 14 Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan €27,000 15 Chipper's Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford €2,000 16 Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare €1,000 17 Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 €5,000 18 Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork €9,000 19 Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork €7,000 20 Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork €15,000 21 Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork €32,000 22 Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork. €100,000 23 Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick €2,000 24 Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford €12,000 25 Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11 €16,000 26 Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath €14,000 27 Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth €20,000 28 DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 €485,000 29 Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth €12,000 30 Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon €10,000 31 Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway €4,000 32 Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin €5,000 33 Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway €7,500 34 Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath €7,000 35 Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway €5,500 36 Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway €5,000 37 Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway €40,000 38 Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary €2,000 39 Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork €2,000 40 Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin. €5,000 41 Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford €75,000 42 Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois. €5,000 43 Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny €2,000 44 Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly. €9,000 45 Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow €75,000 46 Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath €2,000 47 ISPCA National Animal Cetre, Longford €485,000 48 ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal €2,000 49 ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre,Mallow, Cork €30,000 50 Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry €12,000 51 Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA, Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare €25,000 52 Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City €15,000 53 Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan €5,000 54 Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry €5,000 55 Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare €17,000 56 Last Hope Animal Charity, Navan, Co Meath €10,000 57 Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31 €17,000 58 Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick €63,000 59 Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick €9,000 60 Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford €15,000 61 Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo €3,000 62 Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford. €1,000 63 Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth €23,000 64 MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway €12,000 65 Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo €5,000 66 Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary €14,000 67 Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath €5,000 68 Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan €26,000 69 Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork €8,000 70 My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare €19,000 71 New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford €14,000 72 North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9 €25,000 73 North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo €5,000 74 North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo €60,000 75 North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford €21,000 76 Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly €21,000 77 Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port, Co Limerick. €2,000 78 Pauline's Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork €23,000 79 PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary €45,000 80 Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo €3,000 81 Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway €12,000 82 Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork €5,000 83 Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway €1,000 84 Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon €20,000 85 Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary €18,000 86 The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath €2,000 87 Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork €13,000 88 Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo €14,000 89 Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford €15,000 90 Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare €14,000 91 St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 €15,000 92 The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7 €17,000 93 The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork €155,000 94 The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary €1,000 95 The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 €220,000 96 Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary €8,000 97 TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal €1,000 98 TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon €3,000 99 TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 €2,000 100 Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal €10,000 101 Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford €17,000 102 Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals €32,000 103 West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd, Clonakility, Co. Cork €17,000 104 Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath €12,000 105 Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford €45,000 106 Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow €50,000 €2,906,000



