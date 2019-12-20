There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,281 in the last 365 days.

Minister Creed Announces Funding of €2,906,000 to Animal Welfare Organisations

 

Name and Address for Press Release

Funding for 2019

1

A Dog's Life, c/o Martina Roche, Parkstown Lower, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny

€7,000

2

Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, Thornberry Cottage & Sanctuary, Kincon, Ballina, Mayo

€10,000

3

An Cat Dubh Sanctuary, Cloonlaheen East, Mullagh, Ennis, Co Clare

€4,000

4

Anabatic Lodge Cat Sanctuary, Edenderry, Co Offaly

€1,000

5

Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, The Kerries. Tralee, Co Kerry

€7,000

6

Ash Animal Rescue, Rathdangan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow

€32,000

7

Animal Trust Fund, Passage East, Co Waterford

€6,000

8

Animals In Need CLG, Drumlonagher, Clareden Drive, Donegal Town

€25,000

9

Arklow Cat Rescue, 14 Rory O'Connor Place, Arklow, Co Wicklow

€2,000

10

Babydog Rescue, 9 Westbourne Court, Ennis, Co Clare

€2,000

11

Burren Animal Rescue, Tubber, Co Clare

€10,000

12

Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Cappanagarrane, Mullinahone ,Co Tipperary

€6,000

13

Cats' Aid, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

€10,000

14

Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan, Co Cavan

€27,000

15

Chipper's Cat Sanctuary, 2 The Avenue, Clonattin Village, Gorey, Co Wexford

€2,000

16

Clare Animal Welfare CLG, Feakle, Co Clare

€1,000

17

Clondalkin Animal Aid, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

€5,000

18

Community Cats Network, Glanavaud, Kilbrittain, Co Cork

€9,000

19

Cork Animal Care Society, Hillview Lodge, Clashbredane (Kilmichael), Co Cork

€7,000

20

Cork Cat Action Trust, Blackrock, Co Cork

€15,000

21

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork

€32,000

22

Cork SPCA, Link Road, Mahon, Cork.

€100,000

23

Deel Animal Action Group, Rathkeale, Co Limerick

€2,000

24

Deise Animal Sanctuary, Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford

€12,000

25

Dogs Aid Animal Sanctuary, Meakstown, Dublin 11

€16,000

26

Dogs In Distress, Ash Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath

€14,000

27

Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Bellescourt, Scholes Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth

€20,000

28

DSPCA, Mount Venus Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€485,000

29

Dundalk Dog Rescue, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth

€12,000

30

Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Greaghnafarna Mor, Arigna, Co Roscommon

€10,000

31

Fellenberg Foundation Ireland Ltd, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway

€4,000

32

Fingal SPCA, The Burrow, Portrane, Co Dublin

€5,000

33

Forgotten Horses Ireland, Kinvara, Co. Galway

€7,500

34

Friends of Animals, Cullionbeg, Mullingar, Westmeath

€7,000

35

Galway & Claddagh Swan Rescue, Lough Rusheen, Barna, Co Galway

€5,500

36

Galway Cat Rescue, Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway

€5,000

37

Galway SPCA, Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

€40,000

38

Great Hounds in Needs, 7 Cois Coille, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

€2,000

39

Homeless Animal Rescue Team HART, 26 Highfield Drive, Buttevant, Co Cork

€2,000

40

Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds, 82 Brian Road, Marino, Dublin. 

€5,000

41

Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford

€75,000

42

Husky Rescue Ireland, Coolnacritta, Cullahill, Rathdowney,Co Laois.

€5,000

43

Inistioge Puppy Rescue, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny

€2,000

44

Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, Beacon Stud, Kilcappa, Cloneygowan, Co Offaly.

€9,000

45

Irish Horse Welfare Trust, Ballinamona, Woodenbridge, Arlow, Co Wicklow

€75,000

46

Irish Red Grouse Association Conservation Trust Ltd, Moate, Co Westmeath

€2,000

47

ISPCA National Animal Cetre, Longford

€485,000

48

ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal

€2,000

49

ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre,Mallow, Cork

€30,000

50

Kerry SPCA, Rackett Lane, Tralee, Co. Kerry

€12,000

51

Kildare & West Wicklow SPCA,  Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co Kildare

€25,000

52

Kilkenny SPCA, Norebank Lodge, Greenshill, Kilkenny City

€15,000

53

Kitten Cottage, Lurganboy, Virginia, Co. Cavan

€5,000

54

Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society, KLAWS, C/O Kitty McNally, Collarus, Lauragh, Killarney, Co Kerry

€5,000

55

Laois SPCA, Pump Cottage, Baltracey, Donadea, Co Kildare

€17,000

56

Last Hope Animal Charity,  Navan, Co Meath

€10,000

57

Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Barraghmore, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. N41 DX31

€17,000

58

Limerick Animal Welfare, Moorestown, Kilfinane, Co Limerick

€63,000

59

Limerick Feral Cats, Limerick Feral Cats, 6 The Cottages, Murroe Village, Co Limerick

€9,000

60

Limerick SPCA c/c ISPCA National Animal Centre, Longford

€15,000

61

Little Wings Bird Sanctuary, Delchristy Cottage, Banada, Co Sligo

€3,000

62

Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford.

€1,000

63

Louth SPCA, 114 Oaklawns, St Alphonus Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth

€23,000

64

MADRA, Madra HQ, Furbo, Co Galway

€12,000

65

Mayo SPCA, Pattenspark, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo

€5,000

66

Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

€14,000

67

Mollies Animal Rescue, Newtown Common, Duleek, Co Meath

€5,000

68

Monaghan SPCA, Killydonagh, Emyvale, Co Monaghan

€26,000

69

Munster Lost & Found Pet Helpline CLG, Ballinabeara, Ballinhassig, Co Cork

€8,000

70

My Lovely Horse Rescue, Enfield, Co. Kildare

€19,000

71

New Ross SPCA, Ballyclemock, Foulksmills, Co Wexford

€14,000

72

North County Dublin SPCA, Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9

€25,000

73

North Mayo Horse Sanctuary, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo

€5,000

74

North West SPCA Ltd, Ballina, Co. Mayo

€60,000

75

North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 13 Rafter Street, Gorey, Co Wexford

€21,000

76

Offaly SPCA, Market Place, Off Market Square, Tullamore, Co Offaly

€21,000

77

Oiled Wildlife Response Network, Shannon Foynes Port,  Co Limerick.

€2,000

78

Pauline's Rescue, Lauragh, Milford, Charleville, Co Cork

€23,000

79

PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary

€45,000

80

Precious Paws Dog Rescue, Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo

€3,000

81

Pro Animale Ireland CLG, Avalon, Flesk, Woodford, Co Galway

€12,000

82

Rehoming Cork Pets, Carrigadrohid, Co.Cork

€5,000

83

Renvyle Cat and Dog Rescue, c/o Tully Cross, Renvyle, Co Galway

€1,000

84

Roscommon SPCA, , Castlerea, Co Roscommon

€20,000

85

Roscrea SPCA, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

€18,000

86

The Royal Dog Rescue, Meath

€2,000

87

Rural Animal Welfare Resources CLG, Rockmount, Drimoleague, Co Cork

€13,000

88

Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo

€14,000

89

Seal Rescue Ireland, Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford

€15,000

90

Second Chance Animal Rescue Ltd, Shannon, Co Clare

€14,000

91

St. Francis Dispensary, 101/103 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€15,000

92

The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland, North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7

€17,000

93

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd,  Liscarroll, Mallow, Co Cork

€155,000

94

The Haven Rescue Tipperary, c/o 26 The Haven, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

€1,000

95

The Irish Blue Cross, 15A Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€220,000

96

Tipperary Friends Of Animals SPCA, Friar Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

€8,000

97

TNR Donegal, Buncrana, Co Donegal

€1,000

98

TNR South Roscommon, Cloondray, Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon

€3,000

99

TNR West Dublin, 9 Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

€2,000

100

Twin Town Lost and Found Dogs, Killygordon. Co. Donegal

€10,000

101

Waterford Animal Welfare, 114A, The Quay, Waterford

€17,000

102

Waterford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

€32,000

103

West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd,  Clonakility, Co. Cork

€17,000

104

Westmeath SPCA, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

€12,000

105

Wexford SPCA, The Veterinary Hospital, Distillery Road, Wexford

€45,000

106

Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor,Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

€50,000

 

 

€2,906,000

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.