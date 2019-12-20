Angolan President Inaugurates housing project in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 20 - Angolan President, João Lourenço, inaugurated on Thursday, a new housing project dubbed Zango 5 made up by 7,964 houses located in Viana Municipality, Luanda.,

The Angolan Head of State, who was accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, watched a projection video of the construction stages of the housing project designed to accommodate 47,784 inhabitants.

The president also inaugurated a primary school with 24 classrooms to join the existing six schools in the district in which more than 11, 000 vacancies will be available for the next school year.

