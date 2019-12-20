Benzene Markets to 2024 - Flourishing Paints & Coatings Industry (PCI) is Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benzene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global benzene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



An increase in the utilization of insulation materials in construction activities is one of the key contributing factors to the market growth. In addition to this, owing to the growing urbanization and the rising disposable incomes, there has been an increase in the demand for consumer products such as thinners and furniture wax across the globe.



Furthermore, benzene serves as a key solvent in several commercial, industrial and research operations. For instance, alkyl benzene is widely used to produce surfactants for the manufacturing of detergents. Cyclohexane, another derivative of benzene, is a basic raw material for the production of nylon, which is used to manufacture textiles.



The flourishing paints and coatings industry (PCI) is another major growth-inducing factor as it incorporates benzene derivatives in the manufacturing of paints and lacquers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Benzene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Derivative

5.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Derivative

6.1 Ethylbenzene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cumene

6.3 Cyclohexane

6.4 Nitrobenzene

6.5 Linear Alkylbenzene

6.6 Maleic Anhydride

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

7.1 Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha

7.3 Toluene Hydrodealkylation

7.4 Toluene Disproportionation

7.5 From Biomass



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Plastics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Resins

8.3 Synthetic Fibers

8.4 Rubber Lubricants

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.1 Major Markets

9.1.1.1.1 China

9.1.1.1.2 India

9.1.1.1.3 Japan

9.1.1.1.4 South Korea

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1.1.1 Germany

9.2.1.1.2 UK

9.2.1.1.3 France

9.2.1.1.4 Italy

9.3 North America

9.3.1.1.1 United States

9.3.1.1.2 Canada

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1.1.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.1.1.2 South Africa

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1.1.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1.2 Argentina



10 Trade Data

10.1 Import Breakup By Country

10.2 Export Breakup By Country



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BASF

15.3.2 Sinopec

15.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell

15.3.4 China National Petroleum Corporation

15.3.5 DuPont

15.3.6 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

15.3.7 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

15.3.8 ExxonMobil Corporation

15.3.9 JX Holdings

15.3.10 BP

15.3.11 Borealis AG

15.3.12 Braskem

15.3.13 Repsol

15.3.14 Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG



