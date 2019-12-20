Outlook on the World's Compressor Oil Market, 2019-2024: A $12.9 Billion-Projected Market by 2024
The "Compressor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global compressor oil market was worth US$ 9.6 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2024.
With cost- and energy-saving properties, it finds extensive applications in various industries ranging from construction, general manufacturing, mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, etc.
The need for cost optimization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Compressor oil assists in heat dissipation and maintaining the temperature of the compressor. This subsequently leads to reduced wear and tear of the compressor and aids in its smooth operation, thereby helping manufacturers to avoid high repair costs.
Furthermore, significant growth in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry along with the establishment of cold chain facilities, particularly in the developing regions, is also augmenting the demand for compressor oil.
Other factors such as increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved product variants, such as environment-friendly compressor oil, are also favoring the growth of the market.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global compressor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global compressor oil industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the base oil?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global compressor oil industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global compressor oil industry?
- What is the structure of the global compressor oil industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global compressor oil industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global compressor oil industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Compressor Oil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Compressor Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Base Oil
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type
6.1 Positive Displacement Compressor
6.2 Dynamic Compressor
7 Market Breakup by Base Oil
7.1 Synthetic Oil
7.2 Mineral Oil
7.3 Semi-Synthetic Oil
7.4 Bio-Based Oil
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Gas Compressor
8.2 Air Compressor
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 General Manufacturing
9.2 Construction
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Mining
9.5 Chemical and Petrochemical
9.6 Power Generation
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
15.3.2 ExxonMobil Corporation
15.3.3 British Petroleum (BP) PLC
15.3.4 Chevron Corporation
15.3.5 Total S.A.
15.3.6 Sinopec Limited
15.3.7 Lukoil
15.3.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
15.3.9 Fuchs Group
15.3.10 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
15.3.11 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
15.3.12 DuPont
15.3.13 Croda International PLC
15.3.14 Sasol Limited
15.3.15 Phillips 66
15.3.16 Bel-Ray Company LLC
15.3.17 Morris Lubricants
15.3.18 Penrite Oil
