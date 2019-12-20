Outlook on the World's Compressor Oil Market, 2019-2024: A $12.9 Billion-Projected Market by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compressor oil market was worth US$ 9.6 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2024.



With cost- and energy-saving properties, it finds extensive applications in various industries ranging from construction, general manufacturing, mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, etc.



The need for cost optimization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Compressor oil assists in heat dissipation and maintaining the temperature of the compressor. This subsequently leads to reduced wear and tear of the compressor and aids in its smooth operation, thereby helping manufacturers to avoid high repair costs.



Furthermore, significant growth in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry along with the establishment of cold chain facilities, particularly in the developing regions, is also augmenting the demand for compressor oil.



Other factors such as increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved product variants, such as environment-friendly compressor oil, are also favoring the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global compressor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global compressor oil industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the base oil?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global compressor oil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global compressor oil industry?

What is the structure of the global compressor oil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global compressor oil industry?

What are the profit margins in the global compressor oil industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Compressor Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Compressor Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Base Oil

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type

6.1 Positive Displacement Compressor

6.2 Dynamic Compressor



7 Market Breakup by Base Oil

7.1 Synthetic Oil

7.2 Mineral Oil

7.3 Semi-Synthetic Oil

7.4 Bio-Based Oil



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Gas Compressor

8.2 Air Compressor



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 General Manufacturing

9.2 Construction

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Mining

9.5 Chemical and Petrochemical

9.6 Power Generation

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

15.3.2 ExxonMobil Corporation

15.3.3 British Petroleum (BP) PLC

15.3.4 Chevron Corporation

15.3.5 Total S.A.

15.3.6 Sinopec Limited

15.3.7 Lukoil

15.3.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

15.3.9 Fuchs Group

15.3.10 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

15.3.11 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

15.3.12 DuPont

15.3.13 Croda International PLC

15.3.14 Sasol Limited

15.3.15 Phillips 66

15.3.16 Bel-Ray Company LLC

15.3.17 Morris Lubricants

15.3.18 Penrite Oil



