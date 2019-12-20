Global Iris Recognition Market Outlook, 2024 - Healthcare Providers are Making Efforts to Use Iris-Recognition for Addressing Patient Identity Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iris Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global iris recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2019-2024.



Despite genetic similarities, irises of different individuals are structurally distinct and unique, which allows them to be used for recognition, identification and authentication purposes. Iris recognition, also known as iris scanning, is a method used for identifying individuals based on the unique pattern of their iris. The process utilizes visible and near-infrared light to capture a high-contrast image of the iris.



The technology combines computer vision, pattern recognition, statistical inference and optics. This form of biometric system helps law enforcement officers to compare iris images of a suspect with an existing database. Also, several countries across the globe are implementing these systems in airports, points of entry or exit and other authoritative premises to reduce security breach incidences.



Market Trends



Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of crimes and the threat of terrorist attacks across the globe. These incidences have prompted government facilities to install high-tech biometric systems to improve security conditions and preventing fraudulent activities. This remains one of the primary factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are developing iris recognition technology so that it can be integrated with various devices such as smartphones, banking systems and ATMs. These innovations are attracting investors who are interested in conducting large-scale R&D for applying these designs in real-life applications which, in turn, is influencing the market growth positively.

Healthcare providers are making efforts to use iris-recognition for addressing patient identity challenges. The combination of iris biometric technology and healthcare-focused PTOYNet blockchain network will help in delivering improved administrative, financial and clinical efficiencies.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global iris recognition market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global iris recognition industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product integration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global iris recognition industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global iris recognition industry?

What is the structure of the global iris recognition industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global iris recognition industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Iris Recognition Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Integration

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software



7 Market Breakup by Product Integration

7.1 Smartphone

7.2 Tablet and Notebook

7.3 Scanner

7.4 PC/Laptop

7.5 Smartwatches

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Government

8.2 Transportation

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BioEnable

14.3.2 Iris ID

14.3.3 IrisGuard

14.3.4 M2SYS Technology

14.3.5 IriTech, Inc.

14.3.6 SRI International

14.3.7 Crossmatch

14.3.8 EyeLock LLC

14.3.9 IDEMIA

14.3.10 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxupaq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.