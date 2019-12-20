5-Day Seminar: International Commercial Contracts School (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 22-26, 2020)
This specialist five-day seminar running in Dubai has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on the law and regulations governing business and contract law for cross-border contracts.
The Dubai Commercial Contracts School offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of contract law, drafting techniques, negotiation tactics and the law of damages under common law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by an international specialist in the field, the week shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.
A unique programme of three modules
Who Should Attend?
- Heads of legal
- In-house counsel
- Contracts directors and managers
- Commercial directors and managers
- Senior business development executives
- Private practice lawyers
- Professional advisors
Agenda
Module one: Business and Contract Law for International Commercial Contracts
Day one
- Formation of a business contract
- Pre-contract documents - sample agreement and checklist
- Confidentiality and NDA agreements - sample document and checklist
- Getting to grips with how the law changes and what you thought you had agreed to
- Practical Workshop
- Understanding and effecting drafting payment obligations
- Constructive performance obligations
- Managing the contract
Day two
- Key clauses and how they are interpreted in different countries
- Making defences to breach of contract
- Termination and variation - understanding how and when contracts end
- Limit contractual risk for your organisation
- Successfully resolving contractual disputes and exit
- Some typical agreements
- Practical Workshop
- Drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses
Module two: International Contract Negotiation
Day three
- Essentials of negotiations
- Preparing for negotiations - setting objectives and selecting strategy
- Negotiating across national and organisational cultures
- Negotiating styles
- Practical Workshop - Negotiation of legal and commercial clauses
- Communication skills
- Situation tactics or ploys and counter-ploys
- Negotiation Clinic
- Get your queries answered on recent challenges you have faced in negotiation and how to overcome them.
- Personal Action Plans
Module three: Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements
Day four
- Identifying the areas of risk
- Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities
- Exclusions and limitations of liabilities
- Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis
- Workshop on exclusion and liquidated and ascertained damages clauses
- Force Majeure
- Workshop session (Part 1)
- During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.
Day five
- Direct, indirect and consequential damages
- Choice of law governing the contract
- Litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution
- Workshop session (Part 2)
- During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.
