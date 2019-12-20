NEWAGE LAUNCHES ‘NHANCED HEMP TOPICALS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, COLORADO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWAGE (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, announced the launch of its hemp portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

NewAge launches its 'NHANCED Hemp Topical Products in Australia and New Zealand

Plans to launch in Korea, Taiwan and 32 markets in Europe as part of its drive to lead in CBD and hemp industry worldwide

Under the umbrella of its Health Sciences Division, NewAge received approval and has begun selling its premium portfolio of hemp oils, creams and lotions in Australia and New Zealand. The launch initially features three distinct products:

‘NHANCED Hemp Body Cream in a 120 mL tub ‘NHANCED Hemp Roll-On Gel 90 mL roll-on ‘NHANCED Hemp Oil containing 30 mL tincture

The products will be sold immediately through more than 2,000 direct-to-consumer distribution partners across Australia and New Zealand.

“’NHANCED Hemp is proving to be one of our most talked about product lines we have launched,” said Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge. “Receiving approval and beginning to sell our products in these markets further puts us on the right path to become a leading player in the hemp/CBD industry in Australia and New Zealand.”

NewAge’s research and development teams and scientists worked exhaustively over the past year to develop the hemp specific formulas that both meet the regulatory requirements of markets like Australia and New Zealand but also maintained the efficacy, strength, and benefit of NewAge’s full strength CBD formulas.

“’NHANCED Hemp products were designed and developed to meet stringent government hemp (cannabis sativa) and cannabidiol (CBD) regulations for safety, purity and efficacy,” said Laura Kimball, director of product development. “The hemp in these three products is sourced from industrial hemp grown in the USA and the mature seed is then carefully processed to ensure that it is pure and completely free from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).”

About NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. NewAge is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy Coffee, Volvic, Evian, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and others. NewAge competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic healthy beverage companies in the world.

The company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.newage.us , www.morinda.com , www.bwrgroup.com , www.mybucha.com , www.xingtea.com , www.drinkmarley.com , www.nhancedcbd.com , and www.cocolibre.com .

NewAge has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EndItToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the company, including statements regarding NewAge's expectation to see continued growth. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of NewAge’s management based on information currently available. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” under Item 1A in NewAge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in subsequent periodic and current filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that NewAge may publish. Unless required by applicable law, NewAge undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge Beverages Corporation please contact:

Media:

Desiree Rosa, MULTIPLY

Tel: 1-646-499-3306

NewAgeBev@wearemultip.ly

Investor Relations Counsel:

Cody Slach, Gateway Investor Relations

Tel: 1-949-574-3860

NBEV@GatewayIR.com

NewAge Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

Greg_Gould@NewAge.com

Attachments

NHANCED Hemp Topical Products New Age Beverages Corporation World's 5th largest water charity New Age Beverages Corporation



