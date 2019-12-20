AmeraMex International Receives an Order Totaling $150,000

/EIN News/ -- CHICO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it has received an order totaling $150,000.



The order consisted of two Taylor Equipment forklifts which will ship to customers in Northern California by the end of the month. According to CEO Lee Hamre, “December is historically a good month for the Company as clients can gain a 100% tax write-off on purchases of equipment before year end.”

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

