Hill International Supports Twin Residential Developments in Abu Dhabi

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to provide advisory and supervisory services on the Al Reeman Phase 1 and 2 projects for Aldar Properties. By providing technical advice and supervising construction, Hill will help the client achieve established project parameters in terms of time, cost, and quality.



The client envisions Al Reeman Phase 1 as a mixed-use, master-planned community featuring residential areas, commercial districts, and community amenities spanning a total land area of 2,660,474 SM. The site for this project is located east of Abu Dhabi and in close proximity to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Falah Mall, Yas Mall, and Yas Leisure Centers.

Al Reeman Phase 2 will cover a 1,027,605 SM site, adjacent to the E11 Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway, and will comprise of low-rise residential developments. The master plan for the project includes 1,709 villa plots, a clinic, a community school, an early learning center, a community police point, and three community retail plots. Together with Al Reeman Phase 1, Al Reeman Phase 2 aims to enhance the livability of Abu Dhabi.

Hill Senior Vice President Samer Tamimi, serving as project manager for the developments, says: “We’re looking forward to starting work on these large residential projects. Managing the construction of sustainable and safe communities is always an honor.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

