XPO Logistics Trucks Deliver Bicycles for Elves & More

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is joining Elves & More to spread joy to more than 1,000 boys and girls in Northeast Ohio this holiday season. For the 14th straight year, XPO volunteers helped assemble bicycles for Elves & More of Northeast Ohio, and will use company trucks to distribute the gifts to children in the region.



Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our employees take pride in supporting their communities through volunteering. Elves & More is one of our longstanding non-profit partnerships and a wonderful opportunity to make a difference.”

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More, said, “XPO’s support has been important to our mission for well over a decade. We’re striving to create a cycle of caring that repeats itself generation after generation by showing children the importance of giving back.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Elves & More

Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is made up of hundreds of volunteers. Each board member is also a volunteer; they support the organization by donating their time and services, as well as financial support. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio takes great pride in having no paid staff. The board works diligently at securing in-kind gifts to keep the operating budget low. Approximately 96 cents of every dollar donated to Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is returned to the community in the form of bicycles at Christmas time. You can learn more about Elves & More of Northeast Ohio at http://elvesandmoreneo.org

