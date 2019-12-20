Industrial Gas Purification Technology Market Assessment Report, 2019: LNG Processing, C2-C3 Processing, C4-C5+ Processing, NGL Processing, Syngas Processing, Hydrogen Purification, and Air Separation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gas Purification Technology Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for industrial gasses is increasing driven by oil and gas demand. Higher demand for industrial gasses leads to increased demand for gas separation and purification processes.

In this PDF analysis we look into the following gas streams for removal of impurities:

LNG Processing

C2-C3 Processing

C4-C5+ Processing

NGL Processing

Syngas Processing

Hydrogen Purification

Air Separation

For the analysis we have segregated the purification/separation technologies into the following categories:



Technologies:

Membranes

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA)

Cryogenic Separation

Main Impurities:

Moisture

CO2

NH3

Hydrocarbons

Technology selection criteria:

Cost of the technology

Performance at the removal of impurities

Vendor experience in installing its technology globally

Key attributes of the technology

Updated April 2019, data provided by Stratas Advisors, a global consultancy providing full spectrum coverage of the energy sector and related industries.

