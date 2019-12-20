Worldwide SCARA Robot Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Increasing Adoption of SCARA Robots in the Electronics Sector Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SCARA Robot Market by Payload Capacity (Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01-15.00 kg), Application (Handling and Assembling & Disassembling), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SCARA robot market (including prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) is expected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

One of the major driving factors for the SCARA robot market is the rising adoption of SCARA robots in the electronics industry. Also, due to the growing need to reduce human efforts and errors in the production process, demand for SCARA robots is increasing. However, the high overall installation cost for low volume production acts as a key restraining factor for the market growth.



Market for robots with a payload capacity ranging 5.01-15.00 kg to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



SCARA robots with a payload capacity ranging from 5.01-15.00 kg are mainly used for applications such as handling, assembly, and packaging. These robots are mainly adopted in the food & beverages; plastics, rubber, and chemicals; and precision engineering and optics industries. In the food & beverage industry, these SCARA robots are typically used in food processing applications as they help prevent food contamination. These robots are used for loading and unloading applications, specifically to unload the molding machine in the plastics industry. Increasing demand from food & beverages; plastics, rubber and chemicals; and precision engineering and optics industries for food handling and packaging applications is expected to propel the demand for SCARA robots with a payload capacity ranging 5.01-15.00 kg.



Processing application to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



Processing application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SCARA robots are highly beneficial for various processing applications. Processing adds value to the product so as to enhance its appearance and marketability. In robotic processing operations, a SCARA robot controls a tool through its arm to perform a process on the work part. Also, SCARA robots are increasingly used in the medical industry for specimen processing applications. Many clinical laboratories are facing a shortage of trained microbiologists, which, in turn, offers opportunities for adopting SCARA robots in clinical laboratories; this is expected to propel the demand for SCARA robots in processing applications in the coming years.



Market in Europe to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



The market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, automotive is the leading industry adopting SCARA robots, along with other industries such as metals & machinery, food & beverages, and electrical & electronics. One of the key factors driving the growth of the SCARA robot market is strong interdisciplinary research along the value chain of robotics in Europe. The growing demand from the automotive industry and improving electrical & electronics and metals & machinery sectors in Europe are expected to drive the SCARA robot market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in SCARA Robot Market

4.2 Market, By Payload Capacity

4.3 Market, By Application

4.4 Market in Europe, By Industry vs By Country

4.5 Market, By Industry

4.6 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Reduce Human Efforts and Errors in Production Process

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of SCARA Robots in the Electronics Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Overall Installation Cost for Low Volume Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Labor Costs in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Growing Integration of SCARA Robots With AI and IoT Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots

5.2.4.2 Interoperability and Integration Issues With SCARA Robots

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 SCARA Robot Market, By Payload Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 5.00 kg

6.2.1 SCARA Robots With Payload Capacity of Up to 5.00 kg Accounted for Largest Share in 2018

6.3 5.01-15.00 kg

6.3.1 Market for SCARA Robots With Payload Capacity Ranging 5.01-15.00 kg to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.4 More Than 15.00 kg SCARA Robots With Payload Carrying Capacity of More Than 15.00 kg Mainly Adopted in Automotive, and Metals and Machinery Industries



7 SCARA Robot Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handling

7.2.1 Handling Application Held Largest Share of Market in 2018

7.3 Assembling and Disassembling

7.3.1 SCARA Robots are Mainly Used for Small Products During Assembling and Disassembling Applications

7.4 Welding and Soldering

7.4.1 Welding and Soldering Application of SCARA Robots is Ideal for Small-Volume Production

7.5 Processing

7.5.1 Market for Processing Applications to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.6 Dispensing

7.6.1 SCARA Robots Provide Maximum Flexibility for Complex Dispensing Applications Such as Painting and Gluing

7.7 Others



8 SCARA Robot Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrical & Electronics

8.2.1 Electrical & Electronics Industry Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in 2018

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 SCARA Robots are Mainly Used for Assembling & Disassembling Applications in Automotive Industry

8.4 Metals & Machinery

8.4.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Material Handling, Assembly, and Dispensing Applications in Metals & Machinery Industry

8.5 Plastics, Rubbers, and Chemicals

8.5.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Handling Hazardous Explosive Substances in the Chemicals Industry

8.6 Precision Engineering and Optics

8.6.1 Precision Engineering and Optics Industry to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.7 Food & Beverages

8.7.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Wide Range of Handling Processes

8.8 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

8.8.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Assembling and Packaging Medical Devices and Implants, and Custom Prescription Filling

8.9 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Market, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

10.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.4.1 Expansions

10.4.2 Product Launches

10.4.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.4.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Seiko Epson

11.1.2 Yamaha Motor

11.1.3 Denso

11.1.4 Yaskawa

11.1.5 Stubli

11.1.6 ABB

11.1.7 Mitsubishi Electric

11.1.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

11.1.9 Toshiba Machine

11.1.10 Comau

11.2 Right to Win

11.2.1 Seiko Epson

11.2.2 Yamaha Motor

11.2.3 Denso

11.2.4 Yaskawa

11.2.5 Stubli

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi

11.3.2 Kuka

11.3.3 Fanuc

11.3.4 Omron Adept

11.3.5 Durr

11.3.6 Hiwin Technologies

11.3.7 Janome

11.3.8 Hirata

11.3.9 Adtech

11.3.10 Delta Electronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/856soz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.