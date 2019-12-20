Parliament approves Organic Law on Municipal Elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 20 - The National Assembly approved last Thursday, in final terms, the Organic Law on Municipal Elections, which will define the rules to elect the executive and deliberative bodies of the municipalities.,

The legal tool that carries 11 titles, 19 chapters, 12 different sections, 3 sub-sections and 199 articles was approved with the votes of the MPLA (ruling party), UNITA (largest opposition party) and the PRS and got abstention from the CASA-CE Coalition.

This legal instrument joints the other three laws already approved by the MPs, namely the Local Power Organic Law, Functioning and Organization of Local Governments Law and the Law on Administrative Control over Local Governments.

UNITA, the largest opposition party, believes that it was desirable for the country to be sure of the timeframe and objective conditions for the institutionalization the local governments, preferably in all municipalities at the same time, considering such move a constitutional aim that serves to consolidate the democratic rule of law.

In this party's view, municipal elections are more than a form of power sharing, as they represent an opportunity to make effective the fight against regional asymmetries and local development."

In UNITA's political declaration on the issue, the party stressed the desire to see a change in the composition of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) and a new voter registration process.

"It is time for us to rethink and correct the current model of composition of the CNE, which in the current framework has little or no independence," said the UNITA whip, Liberty Chiaka.

To the Social Renewal Party (PRS)'s president and MP, Benedito Daniel, his political organization is worried about the delays in the approval of the municipal elections electoral package.

He said that it is the Parliament's duty to explain well what it is doing in the public interest, so as to avoid speculation and uncertainty about the holding of the country’s first municipal elections, scheduled for next year.

On the other hand, CASA-CE coalition argued against voting for not agreeing with the 15% of the validly cast votes required by law for an application to be eligible for public funding.

According to André Mendes de Carvalho (the head of this coalition), further disclosing that the parliamentary groups did not have the opportunity to properly discuss this figures.

“Subsequent financing is not a problem for CASA-CE, but at 15% we think it would be better at 5 percent because we risk handing over municipalities to individuals with large financial possessions to the detriment of those who in fact have value to assume these municipalities,” he said.

MPLA values the approval of the law

The leader of the MPLA parliamentary bench, Américo Cuononoca, pointed that the approval of the Organic Law on Municipal Elections represents an important step for the creation of tools that will govern the new body of local administration.

He noted that the institutionalization of the local governments in Angola will only be possible with the conclusion of the legislative package.

The MPLA whip also deplore the criticism the party received from the opposition to the current governance of the ruling party as a result of the currency crisis the country is going through.

“It should never be ignored that the economy, like life, has its ups and downs and its own times to sow, harvest and consume or sell,” said the politician.

He noted that the end of some subsidies and the broadening of the tax base are part of the ongoing reforms that will help correct practices that have not helped to equitably distribute the national wealth.

Therefore, he said, it is important to moralize citizens and civil servants, believing in a promising future.

“Pessimists have always existed, those who never believed in sovereignty, territorial integrity, doubted peace and national reconciliation. Today they seek to create distrust among Angolans. Let us let who was elected to form government apply what it promised, and then face the judgment in the end of its term,” he concluded.

New law regulates Public Institutes

Last Wednesday’s plenary meeting, a gathering chaired by the Speaker of the House, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, was also approved the Draft Legislative Authorization for the Legal Regime on the Establishment, Organization, Operation, Evaluation and Extinction of Public Institutes.

The document is the result of several researches about the macro structure of the public administration, aiming to make it adjusted to the country’s present context.

