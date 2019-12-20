Building Analytics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 14.1% during the period 2019-2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Analytics Market is expected to grow to US$ 19,655.7 million by 2027 from US$ 6,181.4 million in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Building analytics market is experiencing growth all across the globe, growing energy prices, increasingly stringent building energy guidelines, and achieving maximum operational efficiency for building and facility management is expected to be the major market driving forces in the coming years.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of building analytics market based on deployment type, component, building type, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further segmented by respective countries. By application, energy management accounted for the largest share in the building analytics market in 2018.

Browse key industry insights spread across 177 pages with 23 market data tables & 83 figures & charts from the report, "Building Analytics Market, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2027"

The List of Companies

1. Schneider Electric

2. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

3. SkyFoundry

4. Environmental Systems, Inc.

5. ENGIE Insight Services Inc

6. Senseware, Inc.

7. Gooee

8. Acorn Engineering Group Limited

9. Waibel Energy Systems

10. BuildingIQ, Inc

11. Siemens AG

12. General Electric (GE)

13. Iconics, Inc.

14. Coppertree Analytics

15. Delta Electronics

The deployment of building analytics platform in different types of building depends on varied applications demanded by the infrastructure and nature. As for example, fault detection and monitoring is one of the major application used by manufacturing facilities; and energy management is extensively used by commercial and residential buildings. By building type, the building analytics market is segmented into manufacturing facilities, commercial building, residential building, public places, and government building.

Presently, several manufacturing organizations are experiencing digital transformation in order to become smart digital manufacturing companies. This has resulted in the integration of sensors in production line equipment as well as in other assets to facilitate the collection and analysis of data for optimizing operations, boost asset performance, improve productivity and reduce risk. Fault detection and monitoring or FDD is the most common application of business analytics used by manufacturing companies worldwide. Other applications are also significant for manufacturing facilities such as emergency management, security management, energy management, and operations management among others.

Deployment of analytics in the manufacturing facilities enable the companies to monitor all the manufacturing processes in real-time and helps the facility manager to act in order to prevent failure, optimize field service, as well as vigorously reallocate production resources on time in case of any faults or changes. Further, it allows monitoring of individual asset performance at different levels of production thus, gaining insights regarding the productivity of various assets.

Currently, the companies offer a mix of solution and services to their clients such as malls, airports, manufacturing & production plant residential complexes, hotels, offices, and government buildings among others for their seamless facility management. Further, the companies also offer insights and reports to relate to fault detection, monitoring, and risk assessment analytic reports for making informed decisions and framing policies for improved infrastructure management.

