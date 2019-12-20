Ambassador met with the Governor of Benue State

On December 19, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Governor of Benue State S.Ortom. During the meeting, the sides as a follow-up to the understandings, reached during the visit of S.Ortom to Minsk in June 2019, signed Memorandum of understanding between the Embassy and the Government of Benue State, envisaging the intention of the Embassy to assist the Nigerian side in organizing interaction with the Belarusian side on a wide range of issues, including cooperation in the field of agriculture and education.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.