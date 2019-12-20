Graph Analytics Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Rapid Use of Virtualization for Big Data Analytics Drives Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graph Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Route Optimization and Fraud Detection), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Graph Analytics Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 584 Million in 2019 to USD 2,522 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 34%.



The graph analytics market is driven by the growing demand to analyze low-latency queries, advancements in graph analytics by the integration of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), and the ability of graph analytics to uncover relationships between data in real-time to drive the growth of the market. However, a lack of technical skills may hinder the growth of the graph analytics market.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The graph analytics market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are consulting, system integration, and support and maintenance. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of graph analytics software tools and platform, which leads to the increasing the demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities.



Healthcare and life sciences vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The graph analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecom, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and public sector, transportation and logistics, and others (media and entertainment, education, and real estate). The health care and life sciences segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for controlling fraud related to health data, achieving better patient experience, and offering personalized treatment in real-time.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Jong Kong, and Malaysia; growing digitalization; increasing adoption of advanced AI and big data technologies; and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Key Players



The report includes the study of the key players offering graph analytics solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global graph analytics market. The major vendors are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Neo4j (US), TigerGraph (US), Cray (US), DataStax (US), Teradata (US), TIBCO Software (US), Lynx Analytics (Singapore), Linkurious (France), Graphistry (US), Objectivity (US), Dataiku (US), Tom Sawyer Software (US), Kineviz (US), Franz (US), Expero (US), and Cambridge Intelligence (England). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the graph analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Graph Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market: By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Application and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ability to Uncover Relationships Between Data in Real-Time to Drive the Market

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand to Analyze Low-Latency Queries

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Graph Analytics By Integration of AI, IoT, and Blockchain to Drive the Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization and Programming Ease

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need to Identify Complex Patterns From the Data in Motion

5.2.3.2 Rapid use of Virtualization for Big Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Skills

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.4 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002



6 Graph Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Software Tools

6.2.1.1 Software Tools Enable Easy Integration of Graph Analytics in the Existing Business Architecture Leading to the Growth of the Market

6.2.2 Platform

6.2.2.1 Platform to Provide a Complete Foundation for Designing Graph Analytics Solutions in Various Applications

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Technicalities in Graph Analytics Solutions to Drive the Demand for Consulting Services

6.3.2 System Integration

6.3.2.1 Need for Seamless Deployment of Graph Analytics Solutions to Drive the Adoption of System Integration Services

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Growing Deployment of Graph Analytics Solutions to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Graph Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability Offered By Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive Its Adoption in the Market

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Data Integrity and Security Offered By On-Premises Solutions to Drive Its Adoption in the Market



8 Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Need to Manage Large Volumes of Data Being Generated From Multiple Business Units and Transform It Into Actionable Insights to Drive the Adoption of the Market in Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Development of Feasible Cloud-Based Graph Analytics Solutions to Drive the Adoption of the Market in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Customer Analytics

9.2.1 Growing Need to Understand Customer Buying Behavior and Optimize Customer Engagement to Drive the Adoption of the Graph Analytics Market in the Customer Analytics Application

9.3 Risk and Compliance Management

9.3.1 Demand to Secure Customer Data and Ensure Stringent Regulatory Compliances to Drive the Adoption of Graph Analytics

9.4 Recommendation Engines

9.4.1 Increasing Need to Provide Efficient, Accurate, and Personalized Customer Services for Customer Retention and Enhanced Experiences to Drive the Adoption of Graph Analytics Solutions

9.5 Route Optimization

9.5.1 Ability of Graph Analytics to Identify the Shortest and Safest Routes to Drive Its Adoption in Route Optimization Application

9.6 Fraud Detection

9.6.1 Ability to Detect Real-Time Fraud Patterns to Drive the Adoption of Graph Analytics in Fraud Detection

9.7 Others



10 Graph Analytics Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Growing Focus to Control Frauds, Abide By Compliances, and Enable Data-Based Actionable Insights to Drive the Adoption of the Market in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.3.1 Growing Demand to Enable Real-Time Customer Behavior-Based Experience to Drive the Adoption of Graph Analytics in the Retail and Ecommerce Vertical

10.4 Telecom

10.4.1 Ability of Graph Analytics to Visualize Complex Networks to Drive Its Adoption in the Telecom Vertical

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 Growing Demand to Control Fraud, Achieve Better Patient Experience and Offer Personalized Treatment in Real-Time to Fuel the Growth of Graph Analytics in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

10.6 Government and Public Sector

10.6.1 Growing Demand for Greater Flexibility, Enhanced Data Security, and Advanced Intelligence to Drive the Market

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Growing Need to Extend the Lifespan of Factory Equipment, Enhance Product Quality, and Reduce the Risk of Production Delays to Fuel the Growth of the Graph Analytics Application in the Manufacturing Vertical

10.8 Transportation and Logistics

10.8.1 Growing Need to Get Complete and Real-Time Visibility Into Operations for Minimizing the Risks to Drive the Adoption of Graph Analytics in the Transportation and Logistics Vertical

10.9 Others



11 Graph Analytics Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Government's Focus on Innovation and Research to Fuel the Adoption of Graph Analytics Solutions in the United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increase in Investments and Research Activities to Drive Graph Analytics Solutions and Services Adoption in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Fuel the Adoption of Graph Analytics Solutions in the United Kingdom

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Growing Investments By Tech Companies to Provide Opportunities for Development of Graph Analytics Solutions

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Focus on R&D and Heavy Inflow of Capital From Global Players and Investors to Drive the Market Growth in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increasing Focus on Integrating Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Graph Analytics in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Existing Market and Already Adopted Graph Technology to Boost the Graph Analytics Market Growth in Japan

11.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Israel

11.5.1.1 Regulatory Compliance Backed By Presence of Graph Analytics Vendors to Lead the Adoption of Graph Analytics Solutions

11.5.2 United Arab Emirates

11.5.2.1 Advanced Analytics Coupled With Ai Adoption to Drive the Market Growth in the United Arab Emirates

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Graph Analytics Among Enterprises to Boost the Market Growth in South Africa

11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Need to Offer Enhanced Customer Experience and Improved Business Processes to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Investments By Multinational Companies to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Microsoft

13.3 IBM

13.4 AWS

13.5 Oracle

13.6 Neo4j

13.7 TigerGraph

13.8 Cray

13.9 DataStax

13.10 Teradata

13.11 TIBCO Software

13.12 Lynx Analytics

13.13 Linkurious

13.14 Graphistry

13.15 Objectivity

13.16 Dataiku

13.17 Tom Sawyer Software

13.18 Kineviz

13.19 Franz

13.20 Expero

13.21 Cambridge Intelligence

13.22 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qyacf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

