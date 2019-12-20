Tencent Cloud and STMicroelectronics Announce Cooperation on China’s First LoRaWAN Open IoT Platform at Tencent Cloud IoT Ecosystem Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN availability on STM32 products simplifies LoRaWAN node-to-cloud migration to Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer

Shenzhen, China, December 20, 2019 – At Tencent Cloud IoT Ecosystem Summit 2019, Tencent Cloud IoT Division of Tencent Group (HK: 0700), and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announce their cooperation on Tencent’s latest IoT operation system, TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN. Through TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN running on STM32 LoRaWAN® software expansion package, this cooperation will allow simple, seamless access to the one-stop software solutions on the Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer platform for faster time-to-market of large-volume IoT applications.

TencentOS Tiny is an open-source compact IoT embedded operation system (OS). To simplify LoRaWAN migration and accelerate time-to-market for Chinese IoT developers, Tencent has expanded the TencentOS Tiny family and unveiled the new addition, TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN. It is available first in ST’s STM32 LoRaWAN® software expansion package, which contains STM32 microcontroller software and the latest Firmware Update Over The Air (FUOTA) specifications. The collaboration between Tencent and ST will allow any developer to create LoRaWAN and FUOTA nodes based on STM32 products, and easily access all the needed software components validated by Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer in a secure and efficient way, bringing greater convenience and productivity to Chinese developers and customers.

“As a market leader in 32-bit MCUs with a powerful ecosystem and IoT-related infrastructure, the STM32 is a natural first choice for the anchor platform for Tencent’s IoT OS,” said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Applications of MDG, Leader of IoT/AI Competence Center and Digital Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics. “Combining Tencent’s leading IoT platform with ST’s strong LoRaWAN solutions and support of robust STM32 ecosystem assures best-in-class experience to Chinese IoT developers and customers.”

“ST is the most influential MCU product partner in Tencent Cloud IoT solutions. We will work closely to serve the IoT industry, jointly expand the business ecosystem, and build the industrial IoT New situation," said Yachen Wang, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Network.

TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN is available now. For more information please visit https://github.com/Tencent/TencentOS-tiny.

STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

###

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our social products Weixin and QQ link our users to a rich digital content catalogue including games, video, music and books. Our proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our infrastructure services including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence create differentiated offerings and support our partners’ business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling us to evolve with the Internet.

Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

For further information please contact:

Fiona Zhu, fiona.zhu@st.com , +86 13811847088

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.