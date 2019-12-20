Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Chad

We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and injured in a terrorist attack against a fishing village on the shores of Lake Chad.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Chad. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those who were injured.



