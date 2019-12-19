Enerflex to Host 2020 Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”) will host an Investor Day on February 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The event will include a discussion of Enerflex’s business strategy, operational highlights, and growth plan. The following members of Enerflex’s Executive Management Team will be in attendance: Marc Rossiter, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sanjay Bishnoi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Patricia Martinez, President, Latin America; and Greg Stewart, President, USA.



Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. However, the event will be webcast and audiocast live and all interested parties are invited to access the presentation from the Company’s website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. MST on February 5th, 2020.

The presentation slides shown at the event and on the live webcast will be available for download on the Company’s website by 6:00 a.m. MST on February 5, 2020. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section.

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.236.6857 Tel: 403.717.4953







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.