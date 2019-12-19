CAPREIT Acquires B.C. Apartment Property

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Redwood Manor in New Westminster, British Columbia. Occupancy for the 48-suite property currently stands at 100%. CAPREIT paid approximately $13.4 million for the property, funded by its Acquisition and Operating credit facility.



The property has been well maintained and has recently undergone extensive renovations and upgrades including new stainless-steel appliances in all suites, double paned windows to reduce energy costs, modernization of its elevator system, exterior paint and parking lot improvements, and numerous common area upgrades. In addition, all suites are individually metered for hydro costs. The property is situated close to the Columbia SkyTrain Station and the Trans-Canada Highway, providing convenient access to downtown Vancouver. Nearby amenities include a farmer’s market, churches, an elementary school and parks.

“This acquisition is another example of how our property management and capital improvement programs will add value for our Unitholders. It will be an excellent addition to our growing Greater Vancouver portfolio,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

ABOUT CAPREIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (“CAPREIT”) is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts managing over 64,000 residential rental apartment and townhouse suites and manufactured home community sites in major urban centres across Canada, the Netherlands, and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.