Department of Education Announces Recovery Assistance for Students, Schools Impacted by Natural Disasters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced new federal assistance for students and schools in 13 states and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands impacted by Hurricanes Florence and Michael, Typhoon Mangkhut, Super Typhoon Yutu and other natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.

The $155 million in grant funds will be used to aid a variety of education-related disaster recovery efforts. Funds can be used for activities such as mental health and safety programs for students and staff, replacing instructional materials lost during storms, additional transportation costs for students, faculty and staff salaries, and debris removal and mold mitigation from schools.

"We know that full recovery from natural disasters can be a long and difficult process for everyone involved," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "Through our various grant programs, we will continue to come alongside state and local leaders and assist in their efforts to rebuild, recover and allow the learning process to continue for students and educators who may still be dealing with the trauma of these difficult events."

The new funding supports three grant programs administered by the Department's Disaster Recovery Unit in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Higher Education division of the Office of Postsecondary Education:

Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations grants are awarded to state education agencies to provide assistance or services related to the restart of operations in, the reopening of, and the re-enrollment of students in public and non-public elementary and secondary schools that serve an area affected by a covered disaster or emergency.

Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students grants are awarded to state education agencies to disperse to help districts pay the extra costs of providing education to students displaced by natural disasters.

Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education grant awards are provided to institutions of higher education to mitigate the effects of a covered disaster or emergency, including renovation or reconstruction of damaged facilities. Priority is given to projects that support students who are, or are at risk of becoming, homeless in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Grant amounts are decided based on the impact data and estimated or actual recovery costs provided by applicants, as well as the number of applicants.

Department of Education 2019 Disaster Recovery Grants

Program Name Grant Recipient Award Amount Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations Florida Department of Education $44,271,500 Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations Texas Education Agency $25,445,162 Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations California Education Department $16,507,145 Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Public School System $9,385,574* Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations North Carolina Department of Public Instruction $3,395,009 Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations Ohio Department of Education $587,821 Immediate Aid to Restart School Operations Mississippi Department of Education $186,450 Subtotal $99,778,661 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students Florida Department of Education $16,368,000 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students California Department of Education $4,552,125 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students New Jersey Department of Education $567,187 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students Wisconsin Department of Education $467,250 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students Maryland Department of Education $227,531 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students Mississippi Department of Education $185,156 Temporary Emergency Impact Aid for Displaced Students Nebraska Department of Education $25,312 Subtotal $22,392,561 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Northern Marianas College (CNMI) $21,929,574 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Butte College, Butte-Glenn Community College District (CA) $4,259,378 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Saint Augustine's University (NC) $3,558,993 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Gulf Coast State College (FL) $2,643,849 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Coastal Carolina University (SC) $426,241 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Albany State University (GA) $18,144 Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (AL) $13,772 Subtotal $32,849,951 Total $155,021,173

*On August 29, 2019, the Department awarded the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Public School System (CNMI) an initial 2019 Restart grant of $4 million to address immediate recovery needs. The full 2019 Restart award to CNMI is $9,385,574, as indicated in the table above. CNMI will receive a December supplemental grant award of $5,385,574.