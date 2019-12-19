Nature’s One Introduces Organic Plant-Based Pea Protein Baby Formula

/EIN News/ -- Lewis Center, OH, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One introduces another baby formula innovation with the first organic Plant-Based Pea Protein Baby’s Only Organic® Toddler Formula. This complete nutritional formula is scientifically formulated for families wishing to avoid soy, dairy, goat milk and other food sensitivities common in early childhood. Pea Protein is also substantially lower in phytoestrogens which some believe may be disruptive during the first developmental years of life.

True to Nature’s One Purity Pledge, all ingredients are responsibly sourced to avoid endocrine disrupting pesticides, insecticides and the weed-killer glyphosate. Baby’s Only Organic® formulas do not use ingredients with hidden processing chemicals like neurotoxic hexane used to extract vegetable oils and DHA from fungal and algal sources common to baby formulas. Instead, Nature’s One formulas are the only formulas in the world with certified organic DHA and ARA, critical to brain and vision development.

Jay Highman, Founder of Nature’s One says, “Our organic formulas are unique for quality and purity. The Baby's Only Organic® brand is recognized by Pure Market with their highest "Purity Award" classification.” Highman continues, “Nature’s One has a small footprint compared to the big pharma brands who tend to be reckless with organic integrity and standards. I am proud of the work my team does every day helping everyone’s child enjoy a better start for life.”

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first certified organic formula. The Baby’s Only Organic® brand is the only formula brand with certified organic DHA & ARA. Nature's One has spent nearly 23 years dedicating its resources to the research, development and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks for nutrition and purity. PediaSmart® complete organic nutritional beverages for children and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solutions are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores, online at NaturesOne.com and on Amazon.



