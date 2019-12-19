R1 RCM to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8:00 am PST in San Francisco.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312-324-5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Brenda Stewart

312-255-7786

media@r1rcm.com



