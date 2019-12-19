Threat Intelligence News

Anomali Earns Top Honors, Analyst Recognition for Threat Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- SC Media Names Anomali Threat Intelligence Best Buy and 2019 Industry Innovator; Cyber Defense Magazine Designates Anomali as its Editor’s Choice; 451 Research Impact Report Highlights Anomali Product Suite Benefits



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in threat intelligence -driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that over the course of 2019 it earned multiple accolades from leading awards, analyst, and news organizations.

Cyber Defense Magazine: This top global news publication awarded Anomali with its “ Editor’s Choice ” designation for threat intelligence. Anomali earned the award due to its innovative solutions, global focus, and ability to turn threat data and information into actionable threat intelligence that reduces risk across customers’ organizations.

SC Media: In its “ 2019 Threat Intelligence Products Review, ” Anomali earned a "5 Star" rating, was named "Pick of the Litter" and the "SC Labs Best Buy." Anomali was the only threat intelligence solution to provide features in every assessed category . Anomali was also recognized for offering the broadest range of open source and commercial threat intelligence feeds available. In its final verdict, SC Labs reported that Anomali enables organizations to identify serious threats, investigate adversaries, and respond efficiently and effectively. SC Media added Anomali as an “Innovator” in its REBOOT 19 ebook. “Anomali is reshaping the way we look at cyberthreat analysis and intelligence with its three-tiered Altitude platform solution, comprised of ThreatStream, Match and its latest innovation, Lens,” wrote the publication.

451 Research: Following the launch of the Anomali Altitude platform, 451 Research analyst Scott Crawford published Anomali puts a new lens on threat intelligence at Detect ‘19 . In the Impact Report, Crawford wrote, "Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) has long been a largely human-driven affair, representing the investment of expertise in recognizing and responding to the actions of intelligent adversaries. But that emphasis on the uniquely human aspects of cybersecurity doesn’t mean that CTI can’t benefit from advances in technology. At Detect ‘19, its annual event for threat intelligence analysts, customers and partners, Anomali, a provider of technologies that help organizations realize the benefits of CTI, highlighted how its efforts helps businesses make the most of precious cybersecurity expertise.”

About Anomali

Anomali® delivers threat intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude™ platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStream®, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions that reduce risk and strengthen defenses. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners, and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Anomali was founded in 2013. Leading venture firms, including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst back the company. Learn more at www.anomali.com

