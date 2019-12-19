Overstock.com Shares Insights on 2019 Retail Shopping

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) released insights, highlighting consumer shopping habits in 2019 on its leading home goods and furniture shopping site, Overstock.com .



“2019 was a milestone year for Overstock, celebrating two decades as a top online retailer,” said Krista Mathews, Chief Customer Officer at Overstock.com. “Now, as we wrap up our 21st holiday season, we have the opportunity to review this past year and the most popular customer choices.”

On trend with previous years, home goods, furniture , and décor led Overstock’s sales; specifically, area rugs , patio furniture , and living room furniture and décor. Online shoppers are not only showing increased confidence in retailers, they are also asking more from these retailers and their products. Customers had an increased inclination towards cross-functional furniture that offers both style and utility like murphy beds , bookcase headboards, storage ottomans, and patio furniture that is trendy, easy to store, and durable. Overstock also saw customers spring up in numbers around specific products in the mattress and appliance categories. Our private label brands saw their biggest year on site with more customers choosing the shop-by-style convenience and exclusivity of the twelve brands. Additionally, shoppers showed the most interest in chic, sleek, and minimal mid-century modern vibes, and charming farmhouse styles.

“Our team is constantly discovering new products, brands, styles, and technologies to ensure we are delivering our shoppers the products they want at the best possible prices,” said Matthews. As we move into 2020, we look forward to building even stronger relationships with our customers, both new and old, in the years to come. Happy Holidays.”

