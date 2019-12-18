Save the Date: DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program 2020 AMR

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program will host the 2020 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR) May 19–21, 2020, in Crystal City, Virginia.

Each year at the AMR, projects funded by DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program are reviewed for their merit. More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend the 2020 AMR, including participants from all relevant DOE offices as well as other agencies and states. All participants, including presenters and reviewers, must register to attend this meeting. An early-bird discount is available for anyone who registers by April 3, 2020.

Visit the AMR website to find more information about the meeting, including registration, schedule, and hotel and travel details.