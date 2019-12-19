Brookhaven Professional Center Signs Four New Leases

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just a year after being acquired by PAG Investments, Brookhaven Professional Center, located in Medford, N.Y., has welcomed four new tenants.



The full-service complex nestled in a park-like setting, which is home to a variety of medical and professional offices, has added Suffolk Independent Living Organization (SILO), with a 13,858-square-foot lease; Developmental Disabilities Institute, with a 3,821-square-foot lease; and Hewitt Medical and State Farm Insurance, with 833 and 880 square feet respectively.

SILO provides independent living services to people in the Medford area. They are chartered by the New York State Legislature and partner with the New York State Department of Health, New York State Office for the Aging, New York Association for Independent Living and over 300 Human Service agencies and private vendors on Long Island.

PAG Investments has continued to invest in Brookhaven Professional Center since its purchase in July 2018. It has upgraded the lobbies, parking lots and landscaping. Amenities at the center include property management, food service and day care.

PAG Investments is a privately-held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City. PAG is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail, industrial, and office properties in the northeast and mid-Atlantic. PAG has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which we work and live.

Contact: Danielle Harroch

PAG Investments

Danielle@paginvestments.com

917-202-4986



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.