Worldwide Virtualization Security Market Insights, 2019-2024: Increasing Adoption of BYOD and IoT Trends Drive the Market

The Global Virtualization Security Market Size is Expected to Grow from US$ 1.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.6%.



Increasing adoption of virtual applications across SMEs and large enterprises. Driven by multiple factors, such as flexibility, cost-saving, and availability, an increasing number of companies are transferring their data to the cloud (though this is also exposing these companies to various risks associated with virtualization). However, lack of awareness about virtualization security and compatibility issues with legacy systems restrain the market growth.



The virtualization security market includes various major vendors, such as Trend Micro (Japan), VMware (US), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Sophos (UK), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Centrify (US), HyTrust (US), Check Point (Israel), Tripwire (US), HPE (US), Dell EMC (US), Intel (US), CA Technologies (US), Symantec (US), StrataCloud (US), ESET (Slovakia), McAfee (US), and Huawei (China).

Anti-malware solution segment is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period



Malware is becoming an increasing concern in the virtual infrastructure. With the advent of worms, such as DejaBlue and IoT Linux, which attacks target users' devices, anti-malware in the guest OS is insufficient. IDS/IPS solutions can detect and block some malware at the network level during and after infection. However, to fully back up guest OS anti-malware, virtualization security solutions must perform online and offline scanning and remediation of files and VMs. Furthermore, unlike physical machines, there are likely to be several more dormant VMs than existing ones. Unless these dormant VMs are also scanned and remediated, they can introduce infections when booted.



Consulting services in the service segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period



Consulting services provide knowledge and advice, in-depth product description, and solutions for critical issues. These services are provided by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals. These professionals help organizations formulate virtualization security strategies, prevent revenue losses, minimize risks, understand the maturity of their security solutions, and enhance security in the existing IT systems. Consulting service providers guide companies in setting up advanced virtualization security policies to address their specific security requirements in a way feasible for them and understand new technologies that secure their enterprise business.



North America is expected to have the largest market size, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the most significant contributor to the virtualization security market, with approximately 40% of the revenue generated from this region as of 2018. North America is expected to be the most mature region in the virtualization security market, as most of the vendors are located in the is region. Various factors are expected to be driving the adoption of virtualization security solutions and services in this region. The factors include the rise of cybersecurity threats and the shift of focus from the traditional cloud security to virtualization security. More than 60% of the revenue is said to be generated from large enterprises, whereas SMEs are estimated to be growing at a higher faster CAGR during the forecast period.

The market has been steadily showing positive trends in the region, as several companies and industries are adopting virtualization security solutions and services to secure their applications virtually. The key countries taken for analysis in North America include the US and Canada. The presence of key virtualization security market players in this region is expected to be the significant factor behind the market growth. Some of the major vendors operating in this region include VMware, Juniper Networks, Symantec, Cisco, Fortinet, and IBM.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Virtualization Security Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Professional Service, 2019-2024

4.4 Market Share of Top 3 Enterprises and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.6 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Applications Across SMEs and Large Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cyberattacks

5.2.1.3 Increase in Stringent Regulations and Compliance Requirements

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and IoT Trends

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Virtualization Security Solutions and Services

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption Among SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Virtualization Security

5.3 Vulnerabilities in Virtualized Environment

5.4 Good Practices in Virtualized Environment

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Model: Virtualization Security

5.6 Use Cases



6 Virtualization Security Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Host-Based

6.2.1.1 Need to Avoid Unidentified Authentication to Any of the Guest Operating System Driving the Growth of Host-Based Solutions Segment

6.2.2 Anti-Malware

6.2.2.1 Need to Detect and Block Some Malware at the Network Level During and After Infection Driving the Growth of Anti-Malware Solutions Segment

6.2.3 Virtual Appliance

6.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Secure Virtual Machine Driving the Growth of Virtual Appliance Solutions Segment

6.2.4 Virtual Zone

6.2.4.1 Growing Need to Secure Virtual Environment Driving the Growth of Virtual Zone Solutions Segment

6.2.5 Virtual Infrastructure Protection

6.2.5.1 Need to Limit the Potential Risk of Attack Through Bypass of the Management Console and Direct Connection Driving the Growth of Virtual Infrastructure Protection Solutions Segment

6.2.6 Virtual Life Cycle Protection

6.2.6.1 Need to Limit Susceptible Attacks Driving the Growth of Virtual Life Cycle Protection Solutions Segment

6.2.7 Log and Patch Management

6.2.7.1 Growing Demand for Updated and Secured Virtual Machine Driving the Growth of Log and Patch Management Solutions Segment

6.2.8 Configuration Management

6.2.8.1 Growing Demand for Configuration Security Driving the Configuration Management Solutions Segment

6.2.9 Virtualization Security API

6.2.9.1 Growing Need to Provide Performance Monitoring and Scanning/Remediation of Memory-Resident Malware Driving the Virtualization Security API Solutions Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Integration and Design

6.3.1.1.1 Increasing Need to Provide Integration of the Vendor's Security System Into the Customer's Security System Plan With Minimum Deviation Driving the Growth of Integration and Design Services Segment

6.3.1.2 Consulting

6.3.1.2.1 Need to Enhance Security in the Existing It Systems Driving the Growth of Consulting Services Segment

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Need to Help Enterprises in Providing Installation, Maintenance, and Other Support Activities Driving the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services Segment

6.3.1.4 Training and Education

6.3.1.4.1 Need to Help in Achieving Critical Skills for Improving the Overall Security of Personal Devices, Laptops, and Other Computing Devices to Drive the Growth of Training and Education Services Segment

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Need to Protect Business-Critical Applications Driving the Growth of Managed Services Segment



7 Virtualization Security Market By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Need for Service-Oriented Architecture and a Robust Set of Transformation Processes to Meet Business Objectives Driving the Growth of Cloud Segment

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Validation, Standardization, and Robust Matching to Drive the Growth of On-Premises Segment



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Increasing Need for Secured Cloud and Virtualized Environment to Boost the Growth of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Increasing use of Virtual Secured Applications to Fuel the Growth of Large Enterprises Segment



9 Virtualization Security Market By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Service Providers

9.2.1 Cloud Service Providers

9.2.1.1 Growing Need for Healthy Security Posture to Boost the Virtualization Security Market Among Cloud Service Providers

9.2.2 Telecom Service Providers

9.2.2.1 Advent of 5g Networks, and the Need to Support IoT Devices Through Secured Connectivity Driving the Growth of Market Among Various Telecom Service Providers

9.3 Enterprises

9.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtualized Environment for Better Financial Transactions to Boost the Growth of Market in BFSI Segment

9.3.2 Government, Defense, and Aerospace

9.3.2.1 Need for Reduced Capex and Optimized Governance Processes to Fuel the Growth of Market in Government, Defense, and Aerospace Segment

9.3.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Data Encryption, Application Firewalls, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity to Fuel the Growth of Virtualization Security Market in Healthcare and Life Sciences Segment

9.3.4 Retail

9.3.4.1 Growing Demand for Secured Personalized Experiences Across All the Touchpoints, Including Point of Sale and Web Driving the Growth of Market in Retail Segment

9.3.5 Manufacturing

9.3.5.1 Increasing use of Virtualization to Optimally use Control Systems Driving the Growth of Market in Manufacturing Segment

9.3.6 Education

9.3.6.1 Increasing Need to Safeguard the Interest of the Universities and Education System Driving the Growth of Market in Education Segment

9.3.7 Other Enterprises



10 Virtualization Security Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Security and Faster Configurations to Boost the Adoption of Virtualization Security Solutions in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Data Security Concerns and the Regulations to Fuel the Adoption of Virtualization Security Solutions in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Adoption of Cloud and Virtualization Services to Drive the Growth of Market in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Advancement Toward Digitalization Approach to Propel the Growth of Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Virtual Workloads and Need to Protect Them Driving the Growth of Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Digital Transformation Initiatives Among Enterprises to Boost the Adoption of Virtualization Security Solutions in ANZ

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Growing Interest of Organizations Toward Implementing Virtualization Technology-Based Solutions to Fuel the Growth of Virtualization Security Market in Japan

10.4.3 China

10.4.3.1 High IT Spending and Stable Government Support for Implementing the Latest Technologies to Drive the Growth of Market in China

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Growing Need to Provide Robust Virtual Applications Driving the Growth of Market in the Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Digital Transformations Through the Adoption of Virtualized Environments to Boost the Growth of Market in Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Mexico

10.6.1.1 Increased Productivity By Using Virtualization Solutions to Boost the Growth of Market in Mexico

10.6.2 Brazil

10.6.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Organizations for Virtualization Technology to Improve Service Operations to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

11.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.4 Business Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Trend Micro

12.3 VMware

12.4 Juniper Networks

12.5 Fortinet

12.6 Sophos

12.7 Cisco

12.8 IBM

12.9 Centrify

12.10 HyTrust

12.11 Checkpoint

12.12 Tripwire

12.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

12.14 Dell EMC

12.15 Intel

12.16 CA Technologies

12.17 Symantec

12.18 StrataCloud

12.19 ESET

12.20 McAfee

12.21 Huawei

12.22 10zig Technology Inc.



