GOLO Delivers Double-Digit Fulfillment Growth!

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: GOLO), the eco-delivery mobile and web platform for everyday items, achieved over 80% growth in deliveries since the start of its free eco-delivery campaign in late September, compared to the previous three month period.



GOLO offers pick-up and eco-delivery of everyday items including restaurant meals, pharmacy, and other specialty retail and services.

“GOLO is unique in the space because we provide eco-delivery of everyday items, concentrating on high-density population areas such as office towers and residential buildings. Our loyal and growing customer bases in Montreal and Toronto appreciate the responsible delivery, convenience, and variety of our product offering and have responded enthusiastically to both our technology and the quality of our merchants,” said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

Developed and launched in Montreal in April 2018, the GOLO mobile and web platform provides pick-up and eco-delivery of everyday items and connects consumers to local businesses. GOLO has a fleet of fully electric vehicles and more than 400 partner merchants throughout Montreal and Toronto, including restaurants, florists, pharmacies, pet shops and more. GOLO is also the technological solution for innovative building owners who want to increase their tenants’ networking opportunities with other building users. GOLO bridges the gap between shopkeepers and customers by connecting them with a user-friendly shopping app and a courteous, professional delivery service. GOLO improves everyday life by delivering what people need, when they need it.

NOTE TO THE MEDIA : For interview requests with GOLO’s CEO and/or additional information, please contact Chantale Baar.

Information: Chantale Baar, PR Consultant

Communications Chantale Baar

(514) 992-6463 / cbaar@communicationcb.ca Stefani Balinsky, Marketing

GOLO Mobile Inc.

(514) 670-8219 / stefani@golo.io

