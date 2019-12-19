Determine, a Corcentric Company Named a Strong Performer in Source-to-Contract Suites Report by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019.



Cited as a Strong Performer with the highest score possible in the references for usability criterion, The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019 states that Determine’s usability and implementation support attracts clients.

“It’s a great honor to be cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites,” said Joe Payne, Senior Vice President, Source-to-Pay, for Corcentric. “Our industry‐leading cloud solutions for Strategic Sourcing give our customers an uninterrupted flow of information throughout the entire source-to-contract process. Seamless integration between sourcing, supplier information and contracts empowers them to achieve best value. By automating their source-to-contract processes they drastically improve savings identification, increase collaboration, build stronger supplier relationships and align supplier, corporate, and financial goals.”

“[Determine’s] clients gave it very good scores for usability (one said, “We are very happy with the product, and found it quite easy to use”) and above average scores for implementation,” writes Forrester Vice President, Principal Analyst Andrew Bartels in the report. The report also states, “Its commercial approach makes it very attractive from a pricing perspective.”

“Determine product quality and team’s support were two key factors in our decision to work with them,” commented Fabienne Lecuyer, Goods & Services Purchasing Director, Invivo. “The solution will help us improve productivity, spend compliance, and visibility through better purchasing operations management.”

Determine Source-to-Contract suite of solutions includes Project Management, RFx, e-Auction, Bid Analysis & Award, Sourcing Analytics, as well as full Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) capabilities. Acting as a single point of entry and single source of data truth integrated across all its modules, Determine provides global organizations the flexibility and configurability required by a diverse set of business users to manage their complex Source-to-Contract needs.

“We are very proud to be recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019 ,” said Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric. “We believe it demonstrates the breadth of Determine Source-to-Contract solution capabilities in helping purchasing organizations better manage upstream processes. We are grateful for the support, trust, and loyalty of the valued Determine customers who participated in our evaluation.”

Download this complimentary report to see why Forrester Research cited Determine as a Strong Performer on the Source-to-Contract market.

About Determine, a Corcentric company.

Determine, a Corcentric company. is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 50 Providers to Know by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automations 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

