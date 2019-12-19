Robert McDougal Explains the Benefits of ESL

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert McDougal is no stranger to experiencing first-hand the positive impact of learning English as a second language can have on a person’s life. When people thinking about learning English as a second language, their first reaction may be to picture a child in school. However, the benefits of learning English can affect anyone, no matter what their age is. Robert McDougal shared with us some of the top benefits that come with practicing ESL.Positive Benefits of ESLThe positive benefits of learning English as a second language are almost too many to list. Luckily, language expert Robert McDougal filled us in on some of the most helpful benefits one can expect from learning another language on top of their native tongue.The first, and most obvious benefit of learning English as a second language should come as no surprise: the ability to understand and converse in English opens up a plethora of avenues for the speaker. English is one of the most often-used languages in the entire world, and of course, if you plan on living in a predominantly English-speaking country, it’s downright necessary for day-to-day life.What may come as more of a surprise, a less obvious benefit of learning English as a second language, as told to us by Robert McDougal: the ability to greater comprehend other’s meaning and intentions. Robert McDougal explains: “When you learn another language, you’re adding a brand-new understanding of an entire culture’s vocabulary to your repertoire. This sort of new understanding coupled with the native speaker’s already-ingrained understanding of spoken language, body language, and so on, generally gives those who learn multiple languages a greater comprehension of social situations.”Along the same lines, Robert McDougal goes on to teach us another great benefit of learning English: increased mental acuity. By training your mind to comprehend in another language, you create new pathways between neurons in your brain, expanding your ability to explore new avenues of thought. By learning English as a second language, Robert McDougal teaches us, you’re “exercising” your mind, leading to sharper thought in your daily life.About Robert Bouton McDougal Robert Bouton McDougal is a seasoned educator and language learning expert in Costa Mesa, CA. With a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in English Language Learning, TESOL certification, and a robust teaching history across the U.S. and Central America, Robert McDougal has years of experience under his belt. He is especially passionate about helping adult non-native English speakers reach their full potential by catering to the specific needs of older learners.Robert McDougal approaches every classroom and tutoring challenge with optimism and perseverance. If you are seeking a private English tutor for yourself or a loved one, Robert Bouton McDougal is a trained professional with the combined years of education and experience to put you on the fast track to fluency.



