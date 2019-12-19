India Solar Energy Market: 2019-2036: Demand Assessment, Policies, Challenges, and Emerging Opportunities
With sufficient sunshine, India has a good motivation to develop its solar energy industry due to electricity and power shortages in urban and rural areas
This report provides an overview of the economic development in India, outlines solar energy policies of the government, and analyzes its market and industry developments; examines challenges and opportunities of solar energy for India.
Over the years, India's electricity demand has been growing rapidly. In 2017-2018, the peak demand for electricity reached 164.07 GW. In June 2018 alone, the peak demand reached 171 GW. It is estimated that electricity demand will increase to 295 GW in 2021-2022 and to 690 GW in 2035-2036. Until 2034, India will need an additional 450 GW of electricity. The positive policy of the Indian government has attracted several vendors from various countries to invest in India.
In recent years, the Indian government has strived to promote the local market which has been lack of manufacturing capacity and competitiveness. Many foreign vendors have actively rushed into India to seize the market share by investing in factories or participating in the bidding.
List of Topics
- Statistical and economic facts of India and includes its developments compared to other countries and its energy demand analysis
- Outline of solar energy policies of the Indian government
- Development of the Indian solar energy market size forecast in terms of GW for the period 2019-2036 and includes the outline of the government's initiatives and the anticipated benefits
- Analysis of key challenges for solar energy developments in India
- Analysis of market opportunities from an emerging application perspective
Companies Mentioned
- Airro Singapore Pte Ltd
- Airro(Mauritius) Holdings
- Asian Development Bank
- Azure Power India Pvt Ltd
- BLP Energy Pvt Ltd
- Diligent Power Pvt Ltd
- Enel Green Power Development B.V.
- Gamesa Eolica S.L
- Gamesa Wind Turbines Pvt Ltd
- Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd
- Greenko Mauritius
- Lalpur Wind Energy Pvt Ltd
- Mudajaya Corporation Berhad
- Orix Corporation
- Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd
- Ostro Renewal Power Ltd
- Power Global Ltd
- Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd
- RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd
- SoftBank
- Tadas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd
