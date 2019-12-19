Payments in Poland, 2019: Research Report Covering Current Trends, New Technologies, Key Players and Merchant Survey Results
Payments in Poland 2019 offers a comprehensive overview of the payments sector in Poland.
The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland. The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2019.
Poland's payment market sustained very fast growth in 2018. This favourable trend could be attributed to a surge in mobile payments and a higher number of card transactions. As of 2018, the overall number of transactions* exceeded 7.5 billion and it is expected to hit 8.7 billion by 2019.
Key Topics Covered
1. Payments in Poland and in Europe
- Slide 1: Consumer markets in Europe, 2018
- Slide 2: Total payments in Poland, structure by type, 2014-2019F
- Slide 3: Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, structure by type, 2018
- Slide 4: Card payment volumes in Europe & in Poland (1/2), 2016-2018
- Slide 5: Card payment volumes in Europe & in Poland (2/2), 2018
2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland
- Slide 6: Card payments in Poland, 2014-2019F
- Slide 7: POS infrastructure evolution in Poland, 2014-2019 Q1
- Slide 8: Cards/terminals in Poland by functionality, 2015-2019 Q1
- Slide 9: ATM networks in Poland, 2014-2019 Q1
- Slide 10: ATM cash withdrawals in Poland, 2014-2019F
- Slide 11: Cash in circulation and interest rates in Poland, 2012-Aug.2019
- Slide 12: Cards issued in Poland, 2014-2019Q1, split by type & brand
- Slide 13: Top issuers of payment cards in Poland, 2019 H1
- Slide 14: Automated Clearing House (ACH) in Poland; Transaction volumes: ELIXIR, Express ELIXIR, SORBNET2, BlueCash, BLIK, 2012-2018
- Slide 15: Evolution of mobile payments in Poland - Global pays
- Slide 16: Overview of mobile payments in Poland by the origin of funds, 2019
- Slide 17: Key players in payment applications/wallets in Poland, 2019
- Slide 18: Poland - retail payment services landscape, 2019
- Slide 19: HCE-NFC users evolution, key banks in HCE NFC, 2015-2019 Q2
- Slide 20: Total payments in Poland, the forecast for 2022
3. Retail landscape (merchants) and payment methods
- Slide 21: Brick&Mortar (physical) vs. online retail, 2018/2019
- Slide 22: Key payments methods available in B&M and in online retail, 2019
- Slide 23: Survey results summary: Payment methods available in 57 large online stores in Poland, Oct. 2019
- Slide 24: Online merchants & payment methods- case (1/3): Allegro
- Slide 25: Online merchants & payment methods- case (2/3): RTVEuroAGD
- Slide 26: Online merchants & payment methods- case (3/3): empik.com
- Slide 27: Key players in specialized mobile payments in public /municipal transportation, 2019
4. Key players by segment
- Slide 28: Mobile payments - top players and their reach, 2019 Q2
- Slide 29: Mobile payments (1/3): BLIK
- Slide 30: Mobile payments (2/3): Google Pay
- Slide 31: Mobile payments (3/3): Apple Pay
- Slide 32: Digital wallets (1/2): MasterPass
- Slide 33: Digital wallets (2/2): VISA Checkout
- Slide 34: Payment aggregators (1/3): PayU
- Slide 35: Payment aggregators (2/3): Przelewy 24
- Slide 36: Payment aggregators (3/3): Dotpay/eCard
- Slide 37: Digital wallet with hybrid funding: PayPal
- Slide 38: Payment gate for ACH-based pay-by-links: Paybynet
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Pay
- BLIK
- Blue Media
- CallPay
- Dotpay
- eCard
- Elavon
- eService
- eurobank
- Getin bank
- Google Pay
- iKasa
- IT Card
- KIR
- MasterPass
- Millennium
- moBilet
- mPay
- PayPal
- PaySafeCard, Ukash
- PayU
- Pekao
- Pekao HCE
- PeoPay
- PEP
- PKO
- Polcard
- Przelewy24
- Samsung Pay
- Santander
- SIX Pay
- SkyCash
- tpay
- Visa Checkout
