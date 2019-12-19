Momentum Management LLC Set to Expand Sexual Wellness Brand in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Management LLC, a global leader in personal care and sexual health solutions, is broadening distribution and expanding its retail presence into several key markets in 2020.



The company has had incredible success, in particular with its Dynamo Delay® prolonged intimacy spray in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, and is currently working with distribution partners and health authorities to fulfill demand in these far-reaching new territories.

“We showcased Dynamo Delay® at Arab Health in Dubai last year, and will be returning again this year due to high demand for the product in the region,” said Momentum Management founder/CEO Justin Ross.

Closer to home, Momentum’s products have been enjoying the benefits of online distribution via top mass-appeal vendors such as CVS.com, Rite Aid.com and Target.com, and the company promises to maintain its commitment to superior quality and state-of-the-art development as it extends its retail range.

"Through our expanding wholesale and retail platforms, we are providing better access to consumers, and our continued growth is a testament to the popularity of our brands,” added Ross, who has guided the company to soaring heights thanks to strong teamwork and partnerships, customer loyalty and limitless innovation.

After 15 years, Momentum has emerged as an essential player among sexual wellness heavyweights, and is well-positioned to fulfill consumers’ increasing demands for high-quality, affordable goods that are readily available thanks to continued development, corporate alliances, licensing deals, marketing channels, sales and support within its global operations.

"Since our first entry into the worldwide markets in 2005, our goal has been to better understand and serve the needs of customers,” said Ross. “As the industry evolves over the next few years, it will create incredible challenges and great opportunities for us, and we are very excited about the future of Momentum in the years to come.”

ABOUT MOMENTUM MANAGEMENT LLC:

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Momentum Management LLC is the established leader in the sexual health and well-being products industry. Since its launch in 2005, the company has achieved sales and distribution of more than 25 million products.

Momentum Management established self-imposed superior standards for its company practices, operations and production. The company’s pioneering steps regarding quality and product warrantees have led overall improvement in the sexual health and well-being industry. Momentum’s (OTC) FDA-regulated products are best-sellers based on long-term brand recognition, trust and reliability.

Momentum Management brings a wealth of accumulated experience with sophisticated process management capabilities and core competencies to the industry marketplace. All of Momentum’s new products go through a state-of-the-art testing process to ensure the safety of all of the materials used, providing the highest level of quality, performance and dependability in the industry.

Media Contact: Brian Gross, BSG PR, 818-340-4422. Brian@bsgpr.com



