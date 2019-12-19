Fluent.ai Announces New CEO and Board Member to Accelerate Company Growth

The speech recognition company aims to voice enable the world’s devices using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent.ai , a Canadian technology company that offers a range of artificial intelligence (AI) voice interface software products to OEMs and service providers, today announced the addition of sales and operations veteran Probal Lala as its permanent CEO and technology veteran, David Bernardi, to its board.

Probal Lala, a telecom executive turned serial technology entrepreneur and investor, was recently named permanent CEO to further grow the company and expand Fluent.ai’s technology solutions worldwide. Prior to this position, Lala has been an active Angel Investor for the past 12 years as Chair of the Maple Leaf Angels Corporation. With more than 30 years of leadership experience across the technology industry, Lala has held a range of diverse senior executive roles, including CEO of About Communications, Vice President Sales at Alcatel-Lucent Canada, CEO of AirRoamer, Vice President and General Manager Internet Operations at Bell Canada, and General Manager and Chief Technology Officer at Stentor Services Inc. He brings a breadth of experience to the table that will help the company grow in 2020.

“I am thrilled to join such a talented team at Fluent.ai as we challenge conventional speech recognition solutions with an innovative approach that offers more robust embedded speech recognition in any language,” said Lala. “The AI voice interface market will continue to grow in 2020 as people expect the devices and technology they interact with every day to understand them regardless of their language, accent or environment, and I’m excited to further establish Fluent.ai as an industry leader in this market.”

Fluent.ai also welcomes David Bernardi to its board. Bernardi is currently the CTO of Telesystem, a family holding company that has a history of building technology companies from the ground up. David brings 30 years of experience in product development, project management, venture capital, and technology company governance. Joining his first board in 2002, he has since been a director of more than a dozen companies, including NASDAQ-listed Broadsoft (sold to Cisco in 2018). In addition to his role on the Fluent.ai board, David is currently a board member of Averna Technologies, CVTCORP, NorthStar Earth and Space, Telesat and is the Chairman of university incubator Centech.

“I wanted to work alongside the Fluent.ai team because I believe in its vision for changing the way people use speech technology to interact with their smart devices in real time,” said Bernardi. “Fluent.ai has a bright future – I believe it will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI and voice recognition technology.”

