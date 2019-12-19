MaxLite appoints Spencer Bolgard as CEO

Bolgard succeeds company founder Yon Sung, who will transition to chairman role

/EIN News/ -- West Caldwell, NJ, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxLite, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of energy-efficient lighting solutions since 1993, today announced the promotion of Spencer Bolgard to chief executive officer (CEO) and president, effective January 1, 2020.

Bolgard joined MaxLite in December 2018 as president and chief operating officer (COO). Under his leadership, the company has established a strategic growth plan to position MaxLite as the easiest lighting company to do business with. Initiatives completed under Bolgard’s direction in 2019 include significant expansions to the company’s global manufacturing capabilities and independent sales representative networks, and the introduction of a best-in-class 10-year warranty program.

“I am confident that together with our talented leadership team, Spencer will lead MaxLite to its next phase of growth,” said MaxLite founder Yon Sung, who will transition to chairman of an independent board of company advisors. “Since stepping into the role of president and COO, Spencer has successfully demonstrated strong leadership, and an ability to effectively execute our multi-year strategic plan. In addition, he has implemented many positive changes that make MaxLite a great place to work for our employees.”

Bolgard previously served six years as general manager of the Phoenix Contact’s U.S. subsidiary, and vice president of its device connector business in the Americas. He is a veteran of the electrical and lighting industries, having held progressively senior positions with Phoenix Contact, Cooper Industries, Generation Brands - Sea Gull Lighting/Monte Carlo Fans, Affiliated Distributors, Motorola, Leviton and GE. Bolgard also served as an armor officer in the U.S. Army.

“I am honored to have Yon’s trust to lead MaxLite into its 27th year as a leader in energy-efficient lighting,” Bolgard said. “I look forward to working closely with Yon, the board and our talented team to continue our culture of creating new, innovative products and services that grow sales, increase customer satisfaction and further MaxLite’s mission to transform the way people experience light.”

Sung will move into the role of chairman of a board of advisors that was formed in 2018 to guide the company’s strategic direction. He will work closely with Bolgard through the transition and going forward to position the company for continued growth. Sung founded MaxLite in 1993 as a joint venture with his father's South Korea-based company, SK Enterprise Co, Ltd., a pioneer in manufacturing energy-efficient fluorescent lighting products since 1955. In 1998, Yon acquired 100 percent ownership of the company and began to focus on developing new business channels within the green technology industry. Under Yon’s leadership, MaxLite was one of the first manufacturers in the industry to move into LED technology and has grown to be a global leader in energy efficient lighting solutions.

About MaxLite (www.maxlite.com)

MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products since 1993. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A five-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its teams and facilities in New Jersey, Indiana and California. For more information, call 800-555-5629, email info@maxlite.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

