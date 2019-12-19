/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their automated, scripted, multi-user, multi-protocol, high capacity Bulk Call Generators .



Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) platform is the basis for all signaling protocols and for traffic generation - whether voice, tones, digits, fax, data, or video. It covers legacy PSTN, next generation VoIP, and Wireless equipment, interfaces, and networks. Interfaces can be Analog, TDM, IP/Ethernet or Wireless.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/traffic-simulation-web-main-image.gif ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/high-density-bulk-call-generator-for-TDM-IP-wireless-networks-newsletter.html ]

“GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that supports a variety of protocols such as SIP, SIP I, MEGACO, MGCP, SS7, ISDN, GSM, MAP, CAS, LTE, UMTS, SS7 SIGTRAN, ISDN SIGTRAN, Diameter and others. Along with automation capability, the application gives users the unlimited ability to edit messages and control scenarios (message sequences),” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “MAPS™ High Density (HD) is an advanced bulk call generator used to simulate high volume calls. The HD version is a special purpose 1U hardware platform capable of high call intensity (hundreds of calls/sec) and high volume of sustained calls (tens of thousands of simultaneous calls/1U platform). Multiple 1U platforms can generate and sustain 100,000 to 200,000 calls all controlled from a single Master Controller. This network appliance provides a modular and flexible solution to generate real voice calls using industry standard voice codecs. For comprehensive information, user can refer to the Signaling and Traffic Simulator and High-Density Traffic Generator web pages.”

GL’s advanced bulk call generator can simulate a high volume of Voice over IP calls using the MAPS™ Server with PacketLoad and RTP HD Server appliances.

Listed below are some of GL's Bulk Call Generators for various technologies: TDM, IP/Ethernet and Wireless:



TDM Platforms IP/VoIP Platforms Wireless Platforms MAPS™ CAS, MAPS™ FXO FXS

MAPS™ APS MAPS™ High Density (HD)

(SIP, SIP-I, MEGACO, MGCP, SIGTRAN, MAP, CAP, INAP, BICC) MAPS™ High Density (HD)

(GSM, UMTS, LTE, IMS, 5G) MAPS™ SS7, MAPS™ ISDN PacketLoad for GTP traffic MAPS™ MAP, CAP, INAP, BICC

Applications:

Load PBX, Switch, Gateways/Routers

Test IVR, Voice Mail, VoIP phones

Generate/Accept tens of thousands of calls

Voice, Fax, Digits, Tones, Data, Video traffic generation

Automate Regression testing

Feature testing

Remote operation

Scripting: Python, TCL, CLI, TestShell, HP ALM

Voice, Data Quality, Quality of Service

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com



