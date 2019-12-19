Angola attends AU Defense and Security meeting

Cairo, ANGOLA, December 19 - An Angolan delegation is taking part today (Thursday) in Cairo (Egypt) at the ministerial meeting of the 12th Specialized Technical Committee for Defense and Security of the African Union, according to an institutional source.,

The entourage, headed by the Secretary of State for National Defense, Admiral José Maria de Lima, also includes the Interior Secretary of State, José Bamoquina Zau, as well as general officers and commissioners.

On the sidelines of the event, the Secretary of State for National Defense held a meeting with Deputy Secretary-General of the Economic Community of Central African States (eccas), Guy Pereira Garcia, with whom he discussed matters of common interest and others related to peace and security in some regions of the African continent.

In his turn, Interior Secretary Jose Bamoquina Zau met with the Egyptian Army's Anti-Air Defense Assistant, General Ehab Al-shikh, with whom he discussed aspects of bilateral security cooperation.

During the meeting, the Egyptian general expressed his interest in strengthening the cooperation ties in the fields of culture and security between the two countries, especially in the training of Angolan specialists in defense and security courses at the Egyptian military academies.

